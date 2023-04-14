Close
Airport looks to open as South Florida floods slowly recede

Apr 14, 2023, 6:10 AM

In this photo taken with a drone, trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding flo...

In this photo taken with a drone, trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding floodwaters in the Sailboat Bend neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday, causing widespread flooding. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Drivers were urged to use caution when navigating the streets of Fort Lauderdale on Friday after days of unrelenting rain left roads underwater and forced the closure of one of South Florida’s largest airports.

A flood warning was expiring, but the National Weather Service warned motorists that water-covered roads could still be a hazard. Meanwhile, officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport planned final inspections to assess the readiness of the airfields even as Friday’s forecast called for a few showers and possible storms.

The airport shut down Wednesday evening as a storm dumped more than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of rain, stranding passengers and resulting in canceled flights.

“Nature has been unkind to us,” Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher said during a news conference Thursday afternoon at the airport. He, along with airport officials, advised travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

All across Fort Lauderdale, residents and business owners were cleaning up. While it started raining on Monday in South Florida, much of the water fell Wednesday, and the Fort Lauderdale area saw record rainfall amounts on a matter of hours, ranging from 15 inches (38 centimeters) to 26 inches (66 centimeters).

On Thursday, residents in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood waded through knee-high water or used canoes and kayaks to navigate the streets. Dennis Vasquez, a window screen installer, towed some of his neighbor’s belongings on an inflatable mattress to a car on dry land. He himself lost all of his possessions when water rose chest-high in his house Wednesday night.

“Everything, it’s gone,” he said in Spanish. “But I will replace it.”

Christopher Alfonso and Tony Mandico, neighbors for 50 years in Edgewood, said their homes are likely total losses.

They said the area never severely flooded until a sanitary sewer system replaced septic tanks 10 years ago, making some streets higher than others and channeling rain onto lower roads.

Airlines were forced to cancel more than 650 flights at Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, according to FlightAware.com.

Southwest canceled about 50 departures through Friday morning, and the number could grow, a spokesperson said. The airline is letting customers rebook on flights to and from Miami and Palm Beach at no additional charge, she said.

Frontier Airlines moved two flights from Fort Lauderdale to Miami but canceled about 15 other round trips, a spokesperson said. Allegiant Air also canceled some flights and rerouted others to the Tampa, Orlando and Punta Gorda areas.

Broward County Public Schools, the sixth-largest school district in the nation with more than 256,000 students, canceled classes Thursday and Friday after water inundated halls and classrooms in some schools.

The scene as floodwaters rose in the streets on Wednesday was chaotic, with abandoned cars “floating like boats,” tow truck driver Keith Hickman said.

“A truck would come by and the wake would push the cars into the other cars, and they were just floating,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Shawn Bhatti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, said the region received “an unprecedented amount” of rain. The weather service was still confirming totals, but some gauges showed up to 25 inches (63.5 centimeters) of rainfall.

“For context, within a six-hour period the amount that fell is about a 1 in 1,000 chance of happening within a given year,” Bhatti said. “So it’s a very historical type of event.”

___

Kozin, Spencer and Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale. Associated Press reporter Kathy McCormack contributed from Concord, New Hampshire.

A court artist's sketch of Melanie Gibb testifying in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell in Bo...

By Kyle Dunphey, Deseret News

Close friend of Lori Vallow Daybell describes relationship with Chad Daybell, JJ’s final days

Melanie Gibb took the stand Thursday to describe her former best friend Lori Vallow Daybell’s descent into radical beliefs that she says led the mother charged with murder to claim her children were zombies, and that Chad Daybell’s wife would die.

1 day ago

Biden in Ireland...

Evan Perez, Jeremy Herb, Natasha Bertrand, Zachary Cohen and Kevin Liptak, CNN

FBI arrests suspect in connection with intelligence leaks

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested by the FBI on Thursday in connection with the leaking of classified documents that have been posted online, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday.

1 day ago

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as c...

Kyla Russell

Almost 90% of US mpox-related deaths were in Black men, nearly all had weakened immune systems, CDC reports

Almost 90% of mpox-related deaths in the United States were among Black men, and nearly all had weakened immune systems, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 day ago

So far this tax season, the IRS has received more than 90 million income tax returns for 2022. (Dor...

Jeanne Sahadi

Still haven’t filed your taxes? Here’s what you need to know

Tens of millions of households have yet to file their returns. If yours is among them, here are some last-minute tax-filing tips to keep in mind as the Tuesday, April 18 deadline approaches.

1 day ago

Philadelphia Cream Cheese and H&H Bagels are releasing a cream cheese stuffed bagel. (Philadelphia/...

Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Behold: the stuffed-crust bagel

Philadelphia cream cheese and H&H Bagels, a New York City-based bagel shop, are trying to please the carbohydrate- and dairy-loving communities with a new and dubious spin on the stuffed crust: The bagel stuffed with cream cheese.

1 day ago

Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport News, Va. A g...

Associated Press

Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia has been formally arrested on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun, police announced Thursday.

1 day ago

