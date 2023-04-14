Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Funerals set for most of Louisville's bank shooting victims

Apr 14, 2023, 9:37 AM

Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Apri...

Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

(Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Funeral arrangements were disclosed Thursday for most of the five bank employees killed this week in Louisville, Kentucky, as the city continues to grieve the victims of one of the latest U.S. mass shootings.

As obituaries were posted online, more details surfaced about the lives of the employees killed Monday at Old National Bank. They have been identified as senior vice presidents Tommy Elliott, 63, and Joshua Barrick, 40; executive administrative officer Deana Eckert, 57; loan analyst Juliana Farmer, 45; and commercial real estate market executive Jim Tutt Jr., 64.

According to Elliott’s obituary, a funeral service is set for 3 p.m. Friday at Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, followed by a private burial. The same day, Eckert’s visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Northside Christian Church in New Albany, Indiana, just over the Kentucky border from Louisville, according to her obituary.

Barrick’s visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman Funeral Home, and a funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, both in Louisville, according to his obituary.

Tutt’s obituary says a visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday followed by a funeral service at Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods in Louisville.

Funeral arrangements for Farmer were pending.

Tutt and Elliott each had careers in the banking industry spanning four decades. Tutt was an enthusiastic winemaker, sailor and Kentucky Wildcats fan. He led annual humanitarian and church missions for over a decade to the Dominican Republic, according to his obituary.

Elliott was prominent in Democratic politics and was a close friend of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. His obituary says Elliott was a past chairman of Baptist Health Louisville and served on numerous boards, among them Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, Little Sisters of the Poor, Kentucky Educational Television and the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft in Louisville.

Eckert, a mother of two, would annually put together a large food spread in the bank’s conference room for the celebration of Thunder Over Louisville, the fireworks kickoff event before the Kentucky Derby, said Kevin Luoma, a former bank co-worker.

Barrick coached basketball at his church’s grade school, and his other passions included “Sunday breakfast with his kids, any day on the golf course, and Xavier basketball,” his obituary said.

Farmer had just moved to Louisville from Henderson, Kentucky. She had four grandchildren and posted Sunday on Facebook that another one was on the way.

___

Raby reported from Charleston, West Virginia

