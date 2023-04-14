Man dies after car lands upside down in American Fork River

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 56-year-old man died Wednesday after his vehicle crashed and landed upside down in the American Fork River.

The crash happened near milepost 9 of state Route 92 at 9:03 a.m.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, when troopers arrived, medical personnel were already on scene, trying to get the driver out of the car.

Troopers said despite their best efforts, the man, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead on scene.

“It is believed that the driver was traveling too fast and failed to negotiate a curve based on witness information from up the canyon,” the release stated.

Lanes were closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

The man’s identity has not been released.