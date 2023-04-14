Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Man dies after car lands upside down in American Fork River

Apr 14, 2023, 10:31 AM | Updated: 11:43 am

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 56-year-old man died Wednesday after his vehicle crashed and landed upside down in the American Fork River.

The crash happened near milepost 9 of state Route 92 at 9:03 a.m.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, when troopers arrived, medical personnel were already on scene, trying to get the driver out of the car.

Troopers said despite their best efforts, the man, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead on scene.

“It is believed that the driver was traveling too fast and failed to negotiate a curve based on witness information from up the canyon,” the release stated.

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Lanes were closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

The man’s identity has not been released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Madison Swenson

4 ejected from car in Tooele County, transported to hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a rollover crash in Tooele County. Four of those passengers were ejected.  

3 days ago

(Sgt. Spencer Cannon/Twitter)...

Madison Swenson

Water official hit by truck, airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital

A man sustained serious head and leg injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck near Spanish Fork.

3 days ago

(Cody Neilson/KSL TV)...

Madison Swenson

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into SUV

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday after colliding with an SUV in Davis County.

4 days ago

(File photo)...

Pat Reavy

West Valley man charged in connection with fatal auto-pedestrian crash in southern Utah

A West Valley man with a history of speeding and driving on a revoked license was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run crash in southern Utah.

4 days ago

Shea and Brandon Kinsey, during their wedding day. (Courtesy of the family)...

Ashley Moser

Investigators say acetone couple used for home improvement project led to explosion

A young couple is recovering in the hospital after their home exploded during a home improvement project on Saturday.

4 days ago

FILE (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)...

Madison Swenson

Man hit by pickup truck, flown to hospital in critical condition

A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital by helicopter early Monday morning after he was run over by a pickup truck in Weber County.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Man dies after car lands upside down in American Fork River