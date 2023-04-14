Close
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens following slew of closures

Apr 14, 2023, 11:39 AM

UDOT crews work to clear snow from state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon. (UDOT Cottonwood Canyons/Twitter)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — State Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon has reopened after being closed for several days over the last few weeks.

Thursday night, the Utah Department of Transportation said crews worked hard all day, avalanche hazards were reduced and the weather assisted in their efforts.

“Safe travels and watch for areas of black ice as temps drop, heavy equipment and avalanche debris such as rocks and logs,” read a 6:31 p.m. tweet from UDOT.

The roadway had been closed for several days over the last few weeks as snow continued to fall in the mountains and the area faced “unprecedented” avalanche conditions.

Alta and Snowbird were under interlodge protocol off and on during the closures, so much so that guests and workers were trapped in the area for a period of six days, finally being let out for a brief time Saturday.

Trapped workers, guests grateful to leave Little Cottonwood Canyon

Big Cottonwood Canyon also faced a number of closures over the last few weeks as winter weather pounded the area.

Despite the opening Thursday, UDOT warned drivers that they need to be prepared for road closures at any time as the state transitions from winter to spring conditions.

