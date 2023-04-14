2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 4.0 For Local Players

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple college football players with ties to the state of Utah appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.

The 2023 NFL Draft is slated to take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Local players from colleges and high schools in the state are expected to be selected during the seven-round event, including the first round.

#LocalsInTheNFL Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Bucky Brooks’ 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0 (from March 28)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 28

NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Analysis:

“The pass-catching specialist is the perfect flex tight end alongside Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Kincaid is a slick route-runner with sticky hands and superb ball skills.” – Bucky Brooks

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Charles Davis’ 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0 (from April 13)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 15

NFL Team: Green Bay Packers

Analysis:

“With Jordan Love on the verge of taking the reins, Green Bay needs another steady target in the passing game. Kincaid has the ability to make an immediate impact on Sundays.” – Charles Davis

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Rhett Lewis’ 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from April 11)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 18

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Analysis:

“Detroit’s roster has seen major improvements under GM Brad Holmes. Consequently, the Lions are in a good spot here to take the best player remaining on their board. For me, that’d be Kincaid, who is the top tight end in a stellar positional crop. Kincaid gives Jared Goff a big, physical target to pair with young receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.” – Rhett Lewis

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0 (from April 7)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 26

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

Analysis:

“If Kincaid’s back issue is a thing of the past, he’ll show off wideout-quality quickness and the body control to snatch passes downfield.” – Chad Reuter

Mock Draft:

ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr.’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 11)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 15

NFL Team: Green Bay Packers

Analysis:

“Kincaid is the best pass-catching tight end in this class. He had 16 touchdown receptions over the past two seasons. He can stretch the seams in the middle of the field, and he can create easy connections for Love. This is the pick to help a young signal-caller.” – Mel Kiper Jr.

Mock Draft:

ESPN – Todd McShay’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 4)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 24

NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Analysis:

“Kincaid accelerates away from coverage, brings down 50-50 balls and tacks on yards after the catch. Why Kincaid over Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer? Mayer is the better blocker, but Kincaid is the more explosive pass-catcher. He’s a seam-stretcher who would fit perfectly in this Jacksonville offense.” – Todd McShay

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 14)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 27

NFL Team: Buffalo Bills

Analysis:

“Buffalo is not concerned about having a tight end who can seal the edge. The Bills need the horsepower to keep up with Patrick Mahomes in the AFC. Dalton Kincaid is a fluid playmaker at the position capable of making plays after the catch.” – Josh Edwards

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Pete Prisco’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 6)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 18

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Analysis:

“They need to get some help at the position, even though they have some younger players they like. This is a pass-catcher they can’t pass up. The Lions could also consider adding defensive help or a receiver here as well.” – Pete Prisco

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 13)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 28

NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 8)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 27

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Analysis:

“Hear me out, Bills fans. You’re not drafting Dalton Kincaid as a tight end. You’re drafting him as a weapon. Kincaid has the athleticism and flexibility to split out and play from the slot. He’s explosive attacking up seams, a bull after the catch, and at the catch point, he has the best coordination and control in the entire class — something Josh Allen can utilize.” – Ian Cummings

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Kyle Yates’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 13)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 24

NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Analysis:

“Dalton Kincaid can do everything Engram can on the field, but maybe even better already at this stage of his career. Kincaid’s one of the best contested-catch receivers in this entire class — not just at tight end — and he’s a smooth athlete out in space.” – Kyle Yates

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Tony Pauline’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 12)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 18

NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Analysis:

“A top cornerback wouldn’t be surprising at this spot if one happens to fall. However, an athletic, down-the-field pass-catching tight end is needed, and Dan Campbell will fall in love with Dalton Kincaid.” – Tony Pauline

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Joe Broback’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 6)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 40

NFL Team: New Orleans Saints

Analysis:

“Kincaid won’t take away from what the Saints want to do with Hill, but he gives them a more natural tight end with great hands. Teams focusing on other weapons in the offense allow Kincaid to take advantage of one-on-one matchups, and we saw that it typically went in his favor at Utah.” – Joe Broback

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Valentino’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 1)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 33

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Analysis:

“The Texans just need to play the value game. Adding a dynamic tight end in Dalton Kincaid would be tremendously helpful for their revamped offense. Kincaid is a fantastic playmaker who can easily be picked in the middle of the first round.” – Ian Valentino

Where will @_DaltonKincaid be catching TDs next season? pic.twitter.com/i15xUs7RRj — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) April 11, 2023

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0 (from April 7)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 111

NFL Team: Cleveland Browns

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 13)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 69

NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 8)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 64

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Analysis:

“Clark Phillips III didn’t test in the elite range, but he has the quickness, game IQ, tenacity, and playmaking to be a high-level slot CB between Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson.” – Ian Cummings

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Kyle Yates’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 13)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 56

NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Analysis:

“Jacksonville went with a tight end in Round 1, but they still need CB depth after moving on from Shaquill Griffin. Clark Phillips III may not need to start right away with the other options the Jaguars have on the depth chart, but it’s always a position where you want to keep the cupboards well-stocked.” – Kyle Yates

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Joe Broback’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 6)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 62

NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Analysis:

“Clark Phillips III isn’t the biggest corner in this class, but he’s the most competitive. He’s not going to win purely off his physical traits, but he’s relentless in his approach. That mentality will win Philadelphia fans over really quick, and the veterans can help turn him into another great weapon for the defense.” – Joe Broback

Clark Phillips doesn’t mess around.

Holding USC to 3 to stop some bleeding was HUGE!

Morgan Scalley is able to pressure because of guys like Clark. pic.twitter.com/UeVA4T4V1s — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) December 5, 2022

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Tackle – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0 (from April 7)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 109

NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 8)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 145

NFL Team: Carolina Panthers

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Utah

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 8)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 162

NFL Team: Indianapolis Colts

TURNOVER: On 4th & 9, Caleb Williams 10-yd sack by Mohamoud Diabate fumble recovered by Lander Barton#Utes 40 #Trojans 24 4th pic.twitter.com/TVDkyKZ6V5 — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 3, 2022

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Maple Mountain High/BYU

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 8)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 193

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

BYU’s Jaren Hall keeping ’em on their toes 👀 pic.twitter.com/spwHISBAl5 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 29, 2022

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Herriman High/BYU

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0 (from April 7)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 99

NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers

Mock Draft:

ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr.’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 11)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 47

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

Analysis:

“I mentioned earlier Washington’s need along the offensive line and this could be a selection to find a starter for 2024 and beyond. The 6-8 Freeland could be the swing tackle as a rookie. He started 40 games for the Cougars, playing left tackle, right tackle and right guard. His height gets him into trouble at times — he can struggle with speedy rushers — but he has quick feet.” – Mel Kiper Jr.

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 13)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 82

NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 8)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 36

NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Analysis:

“Trading back into Round 2, the Chiefs not only acquire capital but also acquire a potential starting right tackle in Blake Freeland. Freeland is a towering blocker with venerable power at contact, and his 37″ vertical exemplifies his explosiveness off the line.” – Ian Cummings

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Joe Broback’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 6)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 41

NFL Team: Tennessee Titans

Analysis:

“Blake Freeland showed off at the NFL Combine, and the Titans decide to take advantage of that in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft. At 6’8″, Freeland brings great size to the tackle position, and he’s still developing as a prospect. The Titans signed Andre Dillard in the offseason, but tackle should remain a need on their big board.” – Joe Broback

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Valentino’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 1)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 51

NFL Team: Miami Dolphins

Analysis:

“The Dolphins lack draft picks, so they need to be pointed with their strategy. Blake Freeland projects well to right tackle, where Miami has struggled to develop a long-term starter. Unlike Austin Jackson, Freeland has great play strength and is more of a traditional downhill athlete.” – Ian Valentino

#6 in our 60in60 Blake Freeland pic.twitter.com/D0gJVecVP8 — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) August 26, 2022

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Orem High/BYU

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 8)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 129

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – BYU

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 8)

Round: 7

Overall Pick: 243

NFL Team: New York Giants

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – East High/Baylor

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0 (from April 7)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 121

NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 13)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 70

NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 8)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 100

NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Analysis:

“Adebawore provides a dynamic presence up front for the Raiders, but it’ll take a space-eating nose tackle like Siaki Ika to truly unlock Adebawore’s disruptive potential at 3-tech.” – Ian Cummings

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Kyle Yates’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 13)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 52

NFL Team: Seattle Seahawks

Analysis:

“Seattle has now added Wilson, Ringo, Kancey, and Siaki Ika to their defense with their first four selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. While Ika and Kancey could not be more polar opposites, they complement each other’s play style perfectly. Add in Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed to the equation, and this unit is suddenly the strength of the entire roster.” – Kyle Yates

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Joe Broback’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 6)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 53

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Analysis:

“The Chicago rebuild continues on the defensive side of the ball. Siaki Ika isn’t one of the elite players at his position, but he can play the game at a high level. The power and anchor he brings to the trenches make him extremely difficult to block, and he’s a player that commands extra help to move him out of a gap. Chicago’s defense is looking to show improvement in 2023, and Ika would be a great addition to help meet that goal.” – Joe Broback

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Valentino’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 1)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 46

NFL Team: New England Patriots

Analysis:

“Bill Belichick always has his eye on the future, and getting cheaper and more effective at the nose tackle position in New England will be a bigger priority for 2024. Baylor’s Siaki Ika is a devastatingly strong presence in the middle of a defense. He’s sneaky-athletic as well.” – Ian Valentino

Siaki Ika is 350+ pounds and can move like this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lkMA1O2Q4e — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) July 19, 2022

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Orem High/Oregon

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0 (from April 7)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 48

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 8)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 80

NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Analysis:

“Noah Sewell is still rough around the edges when it comes to processing and block engagement, but he has the size-speed mix and play strength Mike Tomlin can mold.” – Ian Cummings

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Joe Broback’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 6)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 83

NFL Team: Seattle Seahawks

Analysis:

“Seattle keeps Noah Sewell in the Northwest with this pick, and he instantly adds more ferocity to the group. The former Oregon Duck doesn’t have the best coverage skills, but he can send a message like the best of them. He’s a downhill player who rarely hesitates, and one-on-one matchups typically go in his favor.” – Joe Broback

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Valentino’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 1)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 49

NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Analysis:

“Signing Cole Holcomb as a stop-gap for 2023 was a fine move, but Pittsburgh needs a long-term starter at middle linebacker. Noah Sewell is a plus athlete who needs experience and refinement in reading keys. If he can hone those skills, he can be a star.” – Ian Valentino

What a stop by @B1essah 😤@oregonfootball forces Ohio State into their second turnover on downs in the first half pic.twitter.com/D46Sp9aZ7f — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021

Cameron Latu – Tight End – Olympus/Alabama

Mock Draft:

Pro Football Network: Ian Cummings’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 8)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 156

NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Bryce Young to Cameron Latu for another Bama TD! pic.twitter.com/RcaAg47P65 — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2021

Local 2023 NFL Draft Prospects

BYU Christopher Brooks Lorenzo Fauatea Blake Freeland Jaren Hall Kaleb Hayes Houston Heimuli Harris LaChance Puka Nacua Gunner Romney Payton Wilgar

Utah Braeden Daniels Mohamoud Diabete Solomon Enis R.J. Hubert Dalton Kincaid Logan Kendall Clark Phillips Gabe Reid Tavion Thomas



Utah State Logan Bonner Brian Cobbs Hunter Reynolds Calvin Tyler Jr.

High Schools Siaki Ika (East/Baylor) Noah Sewell (Orem/Oregon) Cameron Latu (Olympus/Alabama)



