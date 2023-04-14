Bees Bullets: Jo Adell Stays Hot As Salt Lake Bees Roll In Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY – News of a group seeking to bring major league baseball to Utah has dominated the headlines this week as the Bees toil in Las Vegas.

Several Salt Lake Bees officials, including President Marc Amicone, were on hand Wednesday afternoon as Big League Utah announced plans to seek an MLB expansion franchise, teasing the project with renderings of a Salt Lake based ballpark.

A six-hour drive south on I-15 and the Bees were buzzing against the Las Vegas Aviators.

Salt Lake outscored the Aviators 25-13, winning the first three games of their six-game series with the PCL’s last place team.

Game One

A Trey Cabbage grand slam turned a 4-0 deficit into a blowout as Salt Lake scored 11 unanswered runs for an 11-5 win.

Bees starting pitcher Jake Lee got touched up, with the help of a Jordyn Adams error, for four unearned third inning runs as Las Vegas took an early lead.

Two innings later, Salt Lake brought nine batters to the plate in a six-run fifth. Taylor Jones singled to lead off the inning followed by a Chad Wallach walk. An error on an Andrew Velazquez sacrifice bunt attempt loaded the bases and Mickey Moniak brought Jones home with a single to right.

Three batters later with the score 4-2, designated hitter Trey Cabbage hit the Bees first grand slam of 2023 and 112th in franchise history to clear the bases and give his team a 6-4 advantage. The home run was the second of the year for the former fourth round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins.

Game Two

Jake Kalish strikes out a career-high ten batters, benefiting from three Bees home runs in a 6-3 win over Las Vegas.

Leading 1-0 after an Andrew Velazquez sac-fly, the Bees scored three third inning runs to stake Kalish to a 4-0 lead. Jordyn Adams hit his third homer of the year, a two-run shot to right that broke the game open.

Trey Cabbage and Jo Adell continued their hot starts to the season. Each hit solo home runs in the late innings. Adell leads all of professional baseball with eight home runs. Cabbage’s three home runs are tied for the tenth most in the PCL. Adell leads the league with 17 runs batted in and Cabbage is eighth with 12 RBI.

In his best start of the year, Kalish (1-1) struck out a career-high ten batters. He picked up his first win with 5.2 innings and scattering six hits, allowing two earned runs to score. Drew Rucinski fell to 0-1 with the loss.

Game Three

Mickey Moniak and Jordyn Adams each hit three-run homers as Salt Lake won their third straight against the Aviators, 8-5.

Starter Chase Silseth ran into trouble for the first time in Triple-A as he appeared to struggle with command at times. The righty walked a season-high four batters while giving up three hits and three runs.

Jordyn Adams’ fourth long ball of the season capped a six run third inning that saw the Bees turn a 2-1 deficit into a 7-2 lead. Moniak also homered in the inning for his second round-tripper of the year.

Adell finished 2-for-6 with an RBI. His .347 batting average is 16th in the PCL.

Austin Warren improved to 1-0, allowing one hit in 1.2 innings of work. Jacob Webb picked up his first save and Jack Cushing fell to 0-2.

Angels, Bees & Baseball Miscellany

Angels top prospect Logan O’Hoppe’s bat stays happy as the rookie catcher sends his third homer run of year into the Los Angeles bullpen on Tuesday night

In the same series, two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani passed Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan with his tenth straight start of allowing two or fewer runs

Tampa Bay simply won’t stop winning. The Rays became just the third team in history to win their first 13 games of the season on Thursday

The Rays aren’t just winning games, they’re dominating opponents in historic fashion. MLB’s Sarah Langs encapsulated some of the numbers here.

In just his 11th game with Miami since being acquired in an off-season trade with the Minnesota Twins, Luis Arraez puts his name in the Marlins record books with their first-ever cycle in the franchise’s 30th season of play

In his first MLB at-bat of 2023 after being recalled from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day, Nelson Velázquez unloaded on this baseball for his first career grand slam. Velazquez’s homer completed a Cubs comeback from 7-0 down to take an 8-7 lead. The Cubs went on to win 14-8.

How can you not be romantic about baseball? Kansas City Royals second-year player Bobby Witt Jr. hits a foul ball… TOO HIS FATHER?!

Have the St. Louis Cardinals found their next home grown superstar in Jordan Walker?

Walk-off Wonders

Recently extended Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner sent Cubs fans home happy with this extra-innings walk-off hit

Earlier on Monday, new Braves catcher Sean Murphy hit his first home run with Atlanta in walk-off fashion against Cincinnati

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Ji Hwan Bae lifted the Buccos to a 7-4 record, launching a three-run blast to walk off the Houston Astros on Tuesday night

Tied 5-5 in extra innings, Texas Rangers’ Jonah Heim ended the Kansas City Royals night with a three-run, walk off home run

2022 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Adley Rutschman beat the Oakland Athletics with the walk-off homer

