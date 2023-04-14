Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bees Bullets: Jo Adell Stays Hot As Salt Lake Bees Roll In Las Vegas

Apr 14, 2023, 11:52 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

salt lake bees catcher chad wallach

SALT LAKE CITY – News of a group seeking to bring major league baseball to Utah has dominated the headlines this week as the Bees toil in Las Vegas.

Several Salt Lake Bees officials, including President Marc Amicone, were on hand Wednesday afternoon as Big League Utah announced plans to seek an MLB expansion franchise, teasing the project with renderings of a Salt Lake based ballpark.

A six-hour drive south on I-15 and the Bees were buzzing against the Las Vegas Aviators.

Salt Lake outscored the Aviators 25-13, winning the first three games of their six-game series with the PCL’s last place team.

RELATED: Bees Bullets: Salt Lake Opens Las Vegas Series Against All-Star Pitcher

Game One

A Trey Cabbage grand slam turned a 4-0 deficit into a blowout as Salt Lake scored 11 unanswered runs for an 11-5 win.

Bees starting pitcher Jake Lee got touched up, with the help of a Jordyn Adams error, for four unearned third inning runs as Las Vegas took an early lead.

Two innings later, Salt Lake brought nine batters to the plate in a six-run fifth. Taylor Jones singled to lead off the inning followed by a Chad Wallach walk. An error on an Andrew Velazquez sacrifice bunt attempt loaded the bases and Mickey Moniak brought Jones home with a single to right.

RELATED: Jo Adell, Chase Silseth Recognized As Salt Lake Bees Sweep PCL Honors

Three batters later with the score 4-2, designated hitter Trey Cabbage hit the Bees first grand slam of 2023 and 112th in franchise history to clear the bases and give his team a 6-4 advantage. The home run was the second of the year for the former fourth round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins.

 

Game Two

Jake Kalish strikes out a career-high ten batters, benefiting from three Bees home runs in a 6-3 win over Las Vegas.

Leading 1-0 after an Andrew Velazquez sac-fly, the Bees scored three third inning runs to stake Kalish to a 4-0 lead. Jordyn Adams hit his third homer of the year, a two-run shot to right that broke the game open.

RELATED: Jo Adell Breaks Bees Record For Consecutive Games With Home Run

Trey Cabbage and Jo Adell continued their hot starts to the season. Each hit solo home runs in the late innings. Adell leads all of professional baseball with eight home runs. Cabbage’s three home runs are tied for the tenth most in the PCL. Adell leads the league with 17 runs batted in and Cabbage is eighth with 12 RBI.

In his best start of the year, Kalish (1-1) struck out a career-high ten batters. He picked up his first win with 5.2 innings and scattering six hits, allowing two earned runs to score. Drew Rucinski fell to 0-1 with the loss.

Game Three

Mickey Moniak and Jordyn Adams each hit three-run homers as Salt Lake won their third straight against the Aviators, 8-5.

Starter Chase Silseth ran into trouble for the first time in Triple-A as he appeared to struggle with command at times. The righty walked a season-high four batters while giving up three hits and three runs.

Jordyn Adams’ fourth long ball of the season capped a six run third inning that saw the Bees turn a 2-1 deficit into a 7-2 lead. Moniak also homered in the inning for his second round-tripper of the year.

Adell finished 2-for-6 with an RBI. His .347 batting average is 16th in the PCL.

Austin Warren improved to 1-0, allowing one hit in 1.2 innings of work. Jacob Webb picked up his first save and Jack Cushing fell to 0-2.

RELATED: MLB To SLC: LHM Group Announces Attempt To Bring Major League Baseball Team To Utah

Angels, Bees & Baseball Miscellany

  • Angels top prospect Logan O’Hoppe’s bat stays happy as the rookie catcher sends his third homer run of year into the Los Angeles bullpen on Tuesday night

  • In the same series, two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani passed Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan with his tenth straight start of allowing two or fewer runs

  • Tampa Bay simply won’t stop winning. The Rays became just the third team in history to win their first 13 games of the season on Thursday

  • The Rays aren’t just winning games, they’re dominating opponents in historic fashion. MLB’s Sarah Langs encapsulated some of the numbers here.
  • In just his 11th game with Miami since being acquired in an off-season trade with the Minnesota Twins, Luis Arraez puts his name in the Marlins record books with their first-ever cycle in the franchise’s 30th season of play

  • In his first MLB at-bat of 2023 after being recalled from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day, Nelson Velázquez unloaded on this baseball for his first career grand slam. Velazquez’s homer completed a Cubs comeback from 7-0 down to take an 8-7 lead. The Cubs went on to win 14-8.

  • How can you not be romantic about baseball? Kansas City Royals second-year player Bobby Witt Jr. hits a foul ball… TOO HIS FATHER?!

  • Have the St. Louis Cardinals found their next home grown superstar in Jordan Walker?

Walk-off Wonders

  • Recently extended Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner sent Cubs fans home happy with this extra-innings walk-off hit

  • Earlier on Monday, new Braves catcher Sean Murphy hit his first home run with Atlanta in walk-off fashion against Cincinnati

  • Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Ji Hwan Bae lifted the Buccos to a 7-4 record, launching a three-run blast to walk off the Houston Astros on Tuesday night

  • Tied 5-5 in extra innings, Texas Rangers’ Jonah Heim ended the Kansas City Royals night with a three-run, walk off home run

  • George Springer completes the Toronto Blue Jays comeback with this walk off hit

  • 2022 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Adley Rutschman beat the Oakland Athletics with the walk-off homer

RELATED STORIES

Follow the Salt Lake Bees with KSL Sports

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. All Salt Lake Bees games are featured on the KSL Sports app. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

KSL Sports coverage of  the Salt Lake Bees can be found here

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video, staying up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 4.0 For Local Players

Multiple football players with ties to the Beehive State appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

MLB Great Dale Murphy Adds Legitimacy, Face To Big League Utah

If professional baseball makes its way to Salt Lake in the coming years, former MLB superstar Dale Murphy hopes to play a big part.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah, Oklahoma Join LSU, Florida For Saturday’s Gymnastics Finals

Florida and LSU stamped their tickets earlier before Utah and Oklahoma earned their way into Saturday's gymnastics finals in the evening.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

QB Coach John Beck: ‘Good Things In Store’ For Jets’ Zach Wilson

Professional quarterback coach John Beck believes that "good things are in store" for former BYU and current New York Jets QB Zach Wilson.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Tampa Bay Rays Tie Record With 13-0 Start

The Tampa Bay Rays matched the 13-win start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers with a perfect open to the 2023 season.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former Olympus High Basketball Standout Transfers From BYU To Utah

Former Olympus High standout Alyssa Blanck announced that she's transferring from BYU and will join the Utah women's basketball program.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Bees Bullets: Jo Adell Stays Hot As Salt Lake Bees Roll In Las Vegas