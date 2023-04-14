How to stay safe during spring runoff

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Water is moving fast. As runoff, the water is also very cold.

Local officials said conditions are already dangerous. In fact, they said Friday that the creek is at the lowest point we will see. They said if you take a close look at the branches sitting above the water, they’re frozen.

Last year, officials said you may have gotten away with hopping rock to rock, taking a quick fall into the water, and coming back out wet and muddy. This year, the level of danger is just too high. That is why public safety leaders are asking everyone — including pets — to stay away from river and stream banks until the runoff subsides.

“By the time that we can get here, they call 9-1-1. By the time our crews can get up here and save a life, it’s usually too late. We can usually do recoveries, unless we’re right there when somebody falls in the water,”’ said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

If someone or your pet does fall in, you are urged not to go in after them.

The Division of Outdoor Recreation said the water is cold enough that it will essentially paralyze your limbs as your body works to try and keep your heart and brain warm. Instead, they said what you can do is make sure you can identify who needs help, get to somewhere safe, and call 911.

For additional information on flood risk and response, click here.

HOW IT WORKS: ✅ Click on “Flood Risk Information for Property Owners” ✅ Type in your address. ✅ There you’ll see different colored areas… COLOR KEY: 🔵🔴 Blue & Red striped: HIGH RISK AREA 🟠 Golden/Orange: Moderate Risk No Color: Low Risk!@KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/iV4a2v1o0q — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) April 14, 2023