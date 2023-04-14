LOCAL NEWS
I-80 to close over weekend for bridge demolition, reconstruction
Apr 14, 2023, 2:50 PM
(Utah Department Of Transportation)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close Interstate 80 near sugarhouse over the weekend for reconstruction.
Both directions of I-80 will be closed from 700 East (exit 125) to Foothill Drive (exit 129), as well as 1300 East where it goes over I-80.
The new bridge is built and ready to replace the old one. Crews plan to demolish the 1300 East bridge that goes over I-80 and slide a new bridge into place on Saturday. The bridge was built in the 1960’s and is due for a complete replacement, according to Becky Stromness, UDOT project manager.
1300 East will remain closed at I-80 through the morning of Friday, April 21.
