I-80 to close over weekend for bridge demolition, reconstruction

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close Interstate 80 near sugarhouse over the weekend for reconstruction.

Both directions of I-80 will be closed from 700 East (exit 125) to Foothill Drive (exit 129), as well as 1300 East where it goes over I-80.

The new bridge is built and ready to replace the old one. Crews plan to demolish the 1300 East bridge that goes over I-80 and slide a new bridge into place on Saturday. The bridge was built in the 1960’s and is due for a complete replacement, according to Becky Stromness, UDOT project manager.

1300 East will remain closed at I-80 through the morning of Friday, April 21.