Former NFL Player: Draft Prospect Siaki Ika ‘Fits Into Every Scheme’

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL player and current KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former East High School standout Siaki Ika.

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Ika’s potential as an NFL player and his fit in the professional game during a recent episode of KSL Sports Live.

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, the former NFL defender said Ika is “going to have a great NFL career.”

“This guy is huge and he has a big presence,” Sylvester said of Ika.

Sylvester had two items stick out to him on Ika’s film from college: 1) gap integrity and 2) scheme versatility.

“In any scheme you go into, you’ve got to be able to handle your responsibilities. Do your job,” the football analyst said. “Ika fits into every scheme…because of his athletic ability, his ability to stay square at the line of scrimmage and move his feet.”

Sylvester compared Ika to current Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout Vita Vea.

Become familiar with #Baylor NT Siaki Ika #62. Verified 6-4, 354 pounds with nimble feet and natural power. LSU transfer. He looked like Vita Vea on the Ole Miss tape. Early DT preview for the 2023 NFL Draft: https://t.co/lDrbY5gpPw pic.twitter.com/AZ71M03qEo — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) August 9, 2022

About Siaki Ika

Before his time as a star college football player, Ika attended high school at East in Salt Lake City and was a standout for the Leopards’ football team.

After his time at East, Ika decided to play college ball for the LSU Tigers. He chose LSU over offers from local programs in BYU and Utah. During his time in Louisiana, the former Leopard helped the Tigers win the 2019 national title. Ika played at LSU for two seasons before transferring to Baylor ahead of the 2021 campaign. In two seasons at LSU, Ika posted 23 total tackles, nine solo tackles, and one sack.

Last season, the defensive tackle had 23 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, and two pass breakups.

Siaki Ika completely BLOWS UP this play so, so fast pic.twitter.com/TgMK16azGh — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 17, 2022

Ika played in the Peach Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and national championship during his time at LSU and Baylor. Ika was honored as first-team All-Big 12 in each of his two years with the Bears.

During his college career, Ika recorded 70 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, five sacks, and three pass breakups.

Ika is projected as a second, third, or fourth round pick in recent mock drafts.

Height: 6 feet 3 inches

Weight: 335 lbs.

Arm: 32 and 3/8 inches

Hand: 10 and 1/4 inches

40-yard dash: 5.39 seconds (official)

10-yard split: 1.88 seconds

3-Cone Drill: 7.8 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.99 seconds

“He’s a gentle giant.” Siaki Ika of @BUFootball showing how nimble he is on the hoop drill. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/vZkgafozYO — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023

2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

