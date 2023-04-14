Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former NFL Player: Draft Prospect Siaki Ika ‘Fits Into Every Scheme’

Apr 14, 2023, 12:48 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Siaki-Ika-Baylor-Bears-Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL player and current KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former East High School standout Siaki Ika.

RELATED STORIES

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Ika’s potential as an NFL player and his fit in the professional game during a recent episode of KSL Sports Live.

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, the former NFL defender said Ika is “going to have a great NFL career.”

“This guy is huge and he has a big presence,” Sylvester said of Ika.

Sylvester had two items stick out to him on Ika’s film from college: 1) gap integrity and 2) scheme versatility.

“In any scheme you go into, you’ve got to be able to handle your responsibilities. Do your job,” the football analyst said. “Ika fits into every scheme…because of his athletic ability, his ability to stay square at the line of scrimmage and move his feet.”

Sylvester compared Ika to current Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout Vita Vea.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Ika, see the video above.

About Siaki Ika

Before his time as a star college football player, Ika attended high school at East in Salt Lake City and was a standout for the Leopards’ football team.

After his time at East, Ika decided to play college ball for the LSU Tigers. He chose LSU over offers from local programs in BYU and Utah. During his time in Louisiana, the former Leopard helped the Tigers win the 2019 national title. Ika played at LSU for two seasons before transferring to Baylor ahead of the 2021 campaign. In two seasons at LSU, Ika posted 23 total tackles, nine solo tackles, and one sack.

Last season, the defensive tackle had 23 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, and two pass breakups.

Ika played in the Peach Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and national championship during his time at LSU and Baylor. Ika was honored as first-team All-Big 12 in each of his two years with the Bears.

During his college career, Ika recorded 70 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, five sacks, and three pass breakups.

Ika is projected as a second, third, or fourth round pick in recent mock drafts.

Siaki Ika at the NFL Scouting Combine

Height: 6 feet 3 inches

Weight: 335 lbs.

Arm: 32 and 3/8 inches

Hand: 10 and 1/4 inches

40-yard dash: 5.39 seconds (official)

10-yard split: 1.88 seconds

3-Cone Drill: 7.8 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.99 seconds

RELATED: Local Players Impress At 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Travels East For Showdown Against Dallas

Real Salt Lake is headed for Texas this weekend for a date with FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium following last weekends much needed victory.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Oregonian Columnist Bill Oram Compares Big League Utah To Portland Group

Simply having a defined ballpark location could give Big League Utah a leg up as they look the bring MLB to Utah.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Gobert Questionable With Jazz Lottery Pick Hanging In Balance

Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves final play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Utah State Transfer AJ Vongphachanh

BYU adds one of the top linebacker transfers.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Jo Adell Stays Hot As Salt Lake Bees Roll In Las Vegas

News of a group seeking to bring major league baseball to Utah has dominated the headlines this week as the Bees toil in Las Vegas.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 4.0 For Local Players

Multiple football players with ties to the Beehive State appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Former NFL Player: Draft Prospect Siaki Ika ‘Fits Into Every Scheme’