Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Gobert Questionable With Jazz Lottery Pick Hanging In Balance

Apr 14, 2023, 1:04 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

SALT LAKE CITY – Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves final play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Utah Jazz will be closely watching.

The value of the first-round pick owed to the Jazz by the Timberwolves will be determined by the outcome of Friday night’s game, and could land somewhere in the lottery.

The Timberwolves have found themselves in a tenuous situation needing a win over Oklahoma City to avoid one of the most disappointing seasons by any team in the NBA this year.

Despite acquiring Gobert last July, the Timberwolves have taken a step backward from the 2021-22 campaign, winning four fewer games, and finding themselves dangerous closely to missing the playoffs.

Gobert is listed as questionable with a back injury, while the team is still reeling from the now-infamous sideline altercation that saw the three-time Defensive Player of the Year attempt to punch teammate Kyle Anderson during a heated argument.

The Timberwolves suspended Gobert ahead of Tuesday’s first-round play-In tournament game, resulting in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Karl-Anthony Towns is also listed as questionable ahead of the matchup with the Thunder due to a lingering calf strain.

Jazz Lottery Scenarios By Play-In Outcomes

The Jazz will be watching both the Miami Heat’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls and the Timberwolves meeting with the Thunder which will help determine the final resting spot of their second first-round pick.

Here is how tonight’s games will impact the Jazz pick via the Timberwolves.

If the Heat beat the Bulls and the Timberwolves beat the Thunder, the Jazz will own the 16th pick in the first round.

If the Heat lose to the Bulls and the Timberwolves beat the Thunder, the Jazz will own the 17th pick in the first round.

If the Heat beat the Bulls and the Timberwolves lose to the Thunder, the Jazz will own the 14th pick in the first round.

If the Heat lose to the Bulls and the Timberwolves lose to the Thunder, the Jazz will have a 50/50 shot at either the 12th or 13th seed.

Because the New Orleans Pelicans missed the postseason, but finished with an identical record to the Timberwolves, the NBA would hold a tiebreaker drawing to see which team would have the higher selection in June’s draft if the Timberwolves also lose to the Thunder.

The Heat and Bulls will tip-off at 5 pm MST on TNT with the winner moving on to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Timberwolves and Thunder tip-off at 7:30 pm MST on ESPN with the winner moving on to face the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Travels East For Showdown Against Dallas

Real Salt Lake is headed for Texas this weekend for a date with FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium following last weekends much needed victory.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Oregonian Columnist Bill Oram Compares Big League Utah To Portland Group

Simply having a defined ballpark location could give Big League Utah a leg up as they look the bring MLB to Utah.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former NFL Player: Draft Prospect Siaki Ika ‘Fits Into Every Scheme’

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former East High School standout Siaki Ika.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Utah State Transfer AJ Vongphachanh

BYU adds one of the top linebacker transfers.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Jo Adell Stays Hot As Salt Lake Bees Roll In Las Vegas

News of a group seeking to bring major league baseball to Utah has dominated the headlines this week as the Bees toil in Las Vegas.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 4.0 For Local Players

Multiple football players with ties to the Beehive State appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Gobert Questionable With Jazz Lottery Pick Hanging In Balance