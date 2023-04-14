Gobert Questionable With Jazz Lottery Pick Hanging In Balance

SALT LAKE CITY – Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves final play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Utah Jazz will be closely watching.

The value of the first-round pick owed to the Jazz by the Timberwolves will be determined by the outcome of Friday night’s game, and could land somewhere in the lottery.

The Timberwolves have found themselves in a tenuous situation needing a win over Oklahoma City to avoid one of the most disappointing seasons by any team in the NBA this year.

Despite acquiring Gobert last July, the Timberwolves have taken a step backward from the 2021-22 campaign, winning four fewer games, and finding themselves dangerous closely to missing the playoffs.

Gobert is listed as questionable with a back injury, while the team is still reeling from the now-infamous sideline altercation that saw the three-time Defensive Player of the Year attempt to punch teammate Kyle Anderson during a heated argument.

The Timberwolves suspended Gobert ahead of Tuesday’s first-round play-In tournament game, resulting in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Karl-Anthony Towns is also listed as questionable ahead of the matchup with the Thunder due to a lingering calf strain.

Jazz Lottery Scenarios By Play-In Outcomes

The Jazz will be watching both the Miami Heat’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls and the Timberwolves meeting with the Thunder which will help determine the final resting spot of their second first-round pick.

Here is how tonight’s games will impact the Jazz pick via the Timberwolves.

If the Heat beat the Bulls and the Timberwolves beat the Thunder, the Jazz will own the 16th pick in the first round.

If the Heat lose to the Bulls and the Timberwolves beat the Thunder, the Jazz will own the 17th pick in the first round.

If the Heat beat the Bulls and the Timberwolves lose to the Thunder, the Jazz will own the 14th pick in the first round.

If the Heat lose to the Bulls and the Timberwolves lose to the Thunder, the Jazz will have a 50/50 shot at either the 12th or 13th seed.

Because the New Orleans Pelicans missed the postseason, but finished with an identical record to the Timberwolves, the NBA would hold a tiebreaker drawing to see which team would have the higher selection in June’s draft if the Timberwolves also lose to the Thunder.

The Heat and Bulls will tip-off at 5 pm MST on TNT with the winner moving on to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Timberwolves and Thunder tip-off at 7:30 pm MST on ESPN with the winner moving on to face the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs.

