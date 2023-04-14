Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Oregonian Columnist Bill Oram Compares Big League Utah To Portland Group

Apr 14, 2023, 1:18 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

big league utah home plate site

SALT LAKE CITY – The proposed future site of pro baseball in Utah may not look like much today, but many factors could give Big League Utah an advantage over other challengers.

Bill Oram, a sports columnist with the Oregonian, joined Hans & Scotty on the KSL Sports Zone to discuss his column on the advantage Utah has over Portland in the battle for an MLB expansion franchise.

RELATED: MLB To SLC: LHM Group Announces Attempt To Bring Major League Baseball Team To Utah

“Portland made a splash about five years ago. A few celebrity backers and cool branding,” Oram remembered. “The announcement from (Big League Utah) yesterday. Seeing how comprehensive and how cohesive it was got me thinking about the Portland Diamond Group and how little we’ve heard from that group over the last two or three years.”

Oram continued the comparison, “You look at the growth in Salt Lake and how organized Salt Lake always is when it comes to pursuing sporting events and now sports teams. It feels more actionable than what we’ve heard out of the Portland group over the years.”

RELATED: Current State Of MLB Relocation/Expansion Talks

Oram cited the addition of MLB and Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy to the Salt Lake coalition as the ‘cherry on top’ of Salt Lake’s pitch.

“I’ve got photos of Dale Murphy in the Portland Diamond Project from years past as a consultant. He’s from Portland and having him switch allegiances was a little bit telling.”

Salt Lake More Viable MLB City Than Portland

If reports are true that Big League Utah has been told Nashville is considered an eastern city when it comes to expansion plans, that means Salt Lake is likely competing primarily with Portland for a western expansion team.

With the financial backing of Gail Miller and the Larry H. Miller Company and the support of city and government officials, Utah has a lot going for its bid.

“I love the idea of going to a Major League Baseball game on the banks of the Willamette River, that is a dream come true,” Orem said. “Salt Lake is so organized. Has the financial backing and the buy-in of the city and government. The idea of having the governor and the mayor on stage with Gail Miller yesterday, that’s a level of cohesion that the Portland group hasn’t had.

“I look at Salt Lake, at this moment in time, as a more viable location,” Orem stated.

RELATED STORIES

Take us with you, wherever you go to learn more about Big League Utah.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video, staying up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Travels East For Showdown Against Dallas

Real Salt Lake is headed for Texas this weekend for a date with FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium following last weekends much needed victory.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Gobert Questionable With Jazz Lottery Pick Hanging In Balance

Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves final play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former NFL Player: Draft Prospect Siaki Ika ‘Fits Into Every Scheme’

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former East High School standout Siaki Ika.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Utah State Transfer AJ Vongphachanh

BYU adds one of the top linebacker transfers.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Jo Adell Stays Hot As Salt Lake Bees Roll In Las Vegas

News of a group seeking to bring major league baseball to Utah has dominated the headlines this week as the Bees toil in Las Vegas.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 4.0 For Local Players

Multiple football players with ties to the Beehive State appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Oregonian Columnist Bill Oram Compares Big League Utah To Portland Group