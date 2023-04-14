Two BYU Football Players On Defense Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – With BYU football spring practices closing, the Transfer Portal activity is heating up.

Two players on the BYU defense announced they were entering the portal. Those portal entries are Fifth-year defensive back George Udo and redshirt freshman linebacker Logan Pili.

Udo was a signee in BYU’s 2019 recruiting class. An under-the-radar prospect, former BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb identified Udo on the recruiting trail.

Throughout his previous four seasons at BYU, he dealt with various injuries. During this spring, Udo competed in practice but didn’t appear near the first or second unit of BYU’s revamped defensive secondary.

Udo announced his intention to enter the Transfer Portal on social media with a message.

Thank you Cougar Nation 💙 pic.twitter.com/20JpA07vTi — George Udo (@GeorgeUdo18) April 14, 2023

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Lord who has blessed me so much, because without him I wouldn’t be playing the game of football that I love. Next, I would like to thank all of my coaches, my teammates, and cougar nation for all of their support throughout my athletic journey here in Provo. With that being said, I have chosen to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer.”

Udo is already in the NCAA’s transfer portal and is available for coaches from other programs to contact.

At BYU, he had four career starts and appeared in 37 games. He finished with 44 tackles and three sacks in his BYU career.

Logan Pili was a member of BYU’s 2020 recruiting class. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker, Pili initially signed with BYU as a safety prospect before moving up into the box as a linebacker.

Last season he redshirted and added weight to his frame. He appeared in three games during his lone season at BYU.

Thank you Cougar Nation🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ge2Wcgdag1 — Logan Pili (@LoganPili8) April 14, 2023

Pili is the younger brother to former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili who transferred to the University of Tennessee as a grad transfer this past winter.

When Pili enters the NCAA Transfer Portal, he will have four years to play four at his next collegiate destination.

BYU added Utah State graduate transfer linebacker AJ Vongphachanh on Friday. Vongphachanh picked BYU over Minnesota, Washington State, and South Carolina.

