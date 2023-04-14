Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Two BYU Football Players On Defense Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 14, 2023, 4:11 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

BYU Football, Transfer Portal, George Udo

PROVO, Utah – With BYU football spring practices closing, the Transfer Portal activity is heating up.

Two players on the BYU defense announced they were entering the portal. Those portal entries are Fifth-year defensive back George Udo and redshirt freshman linebacker Logan Pili.

Udo was a signee in BYU’s 2019 recruiting class. An under-the-radar prospect, former BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb identified Udo on the recruiting trail.

Throughout his previous four seasons at BYU, he dealt with various injuries. During this spring, Udo competed in practice but didn’t appear near the first or second unit of BYU’s revamped defensive secondary.

Udo announced his intention to enter the Transfer Portal on social media with a message.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Lord who has blessed me so much, because without him I wouldn’t be playing the game of football that I love. Next, I would like to thank all of my coaches, my teammates, and cougar nation for all of their support throughout my athletic journey here in Provo. With that being said, I have chosen to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer.”

Udo is already in the NCAA’s transfer portal and is available for coaches from other programs to contact.

At BYU, he had four career starts and appeared in 37 games. He finished with 44 tackles and three sacks in his BYU career.

Logan Pili was a member of BYU’s 2020 recruiting class. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker, Pili initially signed with BYU as a safety prospect before moving up into the box as a linebacker.

Last season he redshirted and added weight to his frame. He appeared in three games during his lone season at BYU.

Pili is the younger brother to former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili who transferred to the University of Tennessee as a grad transfer this past winter.

When Pili enters the NCAA Transfer Portal, he will have four years to play four at his next collegiate destination.

BYU added Utah State graduate transfer linebacker AJ Vongphachanh on Friday. Vongphachanh picked BYU over Minnesota, Washington State, and South Carolina.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Kessler, Markkanen Named Finalists For End Of Season Awards

Walker Kessler has been named a finalist for the NBA Rookie of the Year, and Lauri Markkanen is a finalist for the Most Improved Player.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Travels East For Showdown Against Dallas

Real Salt Lake is headed for Texas this weekend for a date with FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium following last weekends much needed victory.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Oregonian Columnist Bill Oram Compares Big League Utah To Portland Group

Simply having a defined ballpark location could give Big League Utah a leg up as they look the bring MLB to Utah.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Gobert Questionable With Jazz Lottery Pick Hanging In Balance

Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves final play-in game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former NFL Player: Draft Prospect Siaki Ika ‘Fits Into Every Scheme’

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former East High School standout Siaki Ika.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Utah State Transfer AJ Vongphachanh

BYU adds one of the top linebacker transfers.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Two BYU Football Players On Defense Enter NCAA Transfer Portal