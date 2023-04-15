Close
Snow College announces interim president Stacee McIff will be the school’s 18th president 

Apr 15, 2023, 8:45 AM

The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Friday that Snow College's 18th president will be Stacee Y. McIff, who is the current interim president. (Utah Board of Higher Education)

EPHRAIM, Utah — The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Friday that Snow College’s 18th president will be Stacee Y. McIff, who is the current interim president.

“Students, you are why we do what we do,” McIff said during a speech after being named as president. “Working here has been a privilege and I feel very honored and humbled to lead us into our next 135 years.”

The Utah Board of Higher Education conducted an extensive national search for a new president that involved a 13-member search committee which held meetings, conducted research and collected public input to choose three qualified finalists who were announced on March 29. The board then listened to public input on the three finalists, interviewed them and ultimately chose McIff.

“I am very honored to have been selected as Snow College’s 18th president. Born and raised in rural Utah, I am proud to lead Utah’s rural community college. Student success is our No. 1 priority,” McIff said.

McIff will begin her term as president on May 1.

The previous president was Bradley J. Cook, who served from May 2019 to July 2022 when he stepped down and accepted the position of president at the American University of Bahrain. McIff has been serving as interim president since Cook’s departure.

“I am confident the Board of Higher Education has selected the right individual to lead Snow College. President McIff’s powerful community ties and robust experience at the college and within the System will continue to serve her well as president for many years to come,” said Lisa Michele Church, Utah Board of Higher Education chairwoman. “Snow College has prospered under President McIff’s leadership as interim president for nearly a year, and we are pleased to have her continue the work she has started.”

McIff said Snow College gives students personalized transformational experiences that are unique in the higher education system.

“As the degree-granting institution and technical college for central Utah, Snow College is well-positioned to meet workforce needs and support a wide variety of students,” she said.

Before McIff became interim president, she led the college’s expansion into technical education and served as vice president of technical education and workforce engagement, associate provost and as business department chairwoman. She has been a faculty member since 2006 and has worked for several task forces for the school.

McIff was a part of Future Business Leaders of America’s national board, the SUU National Alumni Council, the Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service board and the board of directors of the New Horizons Crisis Center. She was also president of the Sevier County Republican Women.

“We are delighted to have Stacee as our 18th president. She has worked at the college for nearly 20 years and has a deep love for this place and the people of central Utah. I have no doubt she will continue to propel Snow College forward with her energy and enthusiasm. Stacee’s experience on both campuses, as a faculty and staff member, and with technical education and degree-granting programs suits her well for this presidency. She has a clear vision of where Snow College is going, and we look forward to supporting her,” said Leslie Keisel, Snow College Board of Trustees member and presidential search committee chairwoman.

McIff received a bachelor’s degree at Southern Utah University and a master’s degree from Utah State University.

“Today, Snow College gained a great leader, dedicated to student success, who can guide it in this new, exciting chapter. I look forward to continuing our work together in the system to support Snow College’s students, faculty, staff and community,” said Dave R. Woolstenhulme, Utah commissioner of higher education.

