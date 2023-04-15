Utahns anxious for the snow to melt so they can play outdoors

UTAH COUNTY — Although Spring has begun, Winter isn’t giving up quite yet.

“It is going to take a while,” said Anne Shumway with a sigh. “I mean, I really thought that there would be someplace where I might get out and walk along a little trail.”

Shumway, who lives in Pleasant Grove, drove up through American Fork Canyon hoping to see dirt and grass to do some hiking.

Instead, she barely saw picnic tables because they were still buried in snow.

“It is time for Spring. I am ready for flowers and blue skies and hiking boots,” she said.

Some teenagers up the same canyon couldn’t wait any longer for Winter to go away.

“No. We are fed up. Yeah. We are done. Ready to go,” said Joshua Simons.

He and his two friends wanted to show Mother Nature they were still going to act as if it were warmer.

They flipped over snow piles on what is normally a sandy beach at Tibble Fork Reservoir.

When they left their homes, they didn’t think there would be so much snow still in the area.

“I mean, I think it’s just the weekend, and we wanted something fun to do,” said Simons. “So, it was Jake’s idea to come and swim at Tibble Fork.”

However, when they walked over the snowbanks blocking the view of Tibble Fork Reservoir, they saw it was still frozen.

“We have our swimsuits,” said Simons with a laugh.

They ultimately decided not to get into the freezing cold water.

However, you can’t blame anyone for wanting warmer weather.

Mid-April in Utah usually means it is time to start getting outside again for those picnics and hikes and fun outdoor recreation that doesn’t involve snow.

“It’s usually so busy here and warm,” said Whitney Murdock, who was also visiting Tibble Fork Reservoir. “You get to go paddle boarding and kayaking but not this time of year.”

At least not yet.

The snow is starting to melt, though, and it means the rivers and creeks are starting to flow higher and faster.

Anyone heading out in the next few weeks and months should be extra careful when near rivers and creeks, especially with children and pets.

The U.S. Geological Survey has a website that gives real-time data on river flows in Utah.

Of course, there are those who feel winter fun is just as awesome as anything you can do in the Spring.

Ann Meeks and her friend DeLaina Tonks were snowshoeing near the reservoir.

“The last few years, I have taken up snowshoeing and I think I like it as much or more than the summer hikes,” said Meeks, who lives in American Fork. “I really enjoy coming up here with all the snow. It’s beautiful.”

“It gives you the kind of peace we all need, and it fills my soul,” said Tonks.

Even with all the enjoyment they get out of snowshoeing, though, they both admit it would be nice for Spring to finally arrive after such a long and snowy Winter.

“Yes, please. Sign me up,” Tonks said with a laugh. “Let’s do it.”

All of this snow has to melt at some point and when it does, Shumway said she’ll be back looking for those trails again.

“Oh, you come and find me,” she said before driving away. “I will be here.”