Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Utahns anxious for the snow to melt so they can play outdoors

Apr 15, 2023, 10:33 AM | Updated: 11:00 am

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY — Although Spring has begun, Winter isn’t giving up quite yet. 

“It is going to take a while,” said Anne Shumway with a sigh. “I mean, I really thought that there would be someplace where I might get out and walk along a little trail.”

Shumway, who lives in Pleasant Grove, drove up through American Fork Canyon hoping to see dirt and grass to do some hiking.

Instead, she barely saw picnic tables because they were still buried in snow.

“It is time for Spring. I am ready for flowers and blue skies and hiking boots,” she said.

Some teenagers up the same canyon couldn’t wait any longer for Winter to go away.

“No. We are fed up. Yeah. We are done. Ready to go,” said Joshua Simons.

He and his two friends wanted to show Mother Nature they were still going to act as if it were warmer.

The snow and water it brings has started to eliminate Utah's drought. (Jack Grimm/KSL TV) The snow and water it brings has started to eliminate Utah's drought. (Jack Grimm/KSL TV) Anne Shumway drove up through American Fork Canyon hoping to see dirt and grass where she could hike. Instead, she found snow-covered trails and picnic tables.(Jack Grimm/KSL TV) Anne Shumway drove up through American Fork Canyon hoping to see dirt and grass where she could hike. Instead, she found snow-covered trails and picnic tables.(Jack Grimm/KSL TV) Ann Meeks and DeLaina Tonks love snowshoing but they are ready for winter end. (Jack Grimm/KSL TV)

They flipped over snow piles on what is normally a sandy beach at Tibble Fork Reservoir.

When they left their homes, they didn’t think there would be so much snow still in the area.

“I mean, I think it’s just the weekend, and we wanted something fun to do,” said Simons. “So, it was Jake’s idea to come and swim at Tibble Fork.

However, when they walked over the snowbanks blocking the view of Tibble Fork Reservoir, they saw it was still frozen.

“We have our swimsuits,” said Simons with a laugh.

They ultimately decided not to get into the freezing cold water.

However, you can’t blame anyone for wanting warmer weather.

Mid-April in Utah usually means it is time to start getting outside again for those picnics and hikes and fun outdoor recreation that doesn’t involve snow.

“It’s usually so busy here and warm,” said Whitney Murdock, who was also visiting Tibble Fork Reservoir. “You get to go paddle boarding and kayaking but not this time of year.”

At least not yet.

The snow is starting to melt, though, and it means the rivers and creeks are starting to flow higher and faster.

Anyone heading out in the next few weeks and months should be extra careful when near rivers and creeks, especially with children and pets.

The U.S. Geological Survey has a website that gives real-time data on river flows in Utah.

Of course, there are those who feel winter fun is just as awesome as anything you can do in the Spring. 

Ann Meeks and her friend DeLaina Tonks were snowshoeing near the reservoir.

“The last few years, I have taken up snowshoeing and I think I like it as much or more than the summer hikes,” said Meeks, who lives in American Fork. “I really enjoy coming up here with all the snow. It’s beautiful.”

“It gives you the kind of peace we all need, and it fills my soul,” said Tonks.

Even with all the enjoyment they get out of snowshoeing, though, they both admit it would be nice for Spring to finally arrive after such a long and snowy Winter.

“Yes, please. Sign me up,” Tonks said with a laugh. “Let’s do it.”

All of this snow has to melt at some point and when it does, Shumway said she’ll be back looking for those trails again.

“Oh, you come and find me,” she said before driving away. “I will be here.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

(KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Provo waits and prepares for heavy runoff expected in coming weeks

State and local leaders gathered in Provo Friday to fill sandbags and warn residents about flooding.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

How to stay safe during spring runoff

Public safety leaders are asking everyone — including pets — to stay away from river and stream banks until the spring runoff subsides as conditions are just too dangerous.

2 days ago

UDOT crews work to clear snow from state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon. (UDOT Cottonwood Ca...

Madison Swenson

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens following slew of closures

State Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon has reopened after being closed for a number of days over the last few weeks.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Man thanks neighbors, strangers who helped save house from raging waters of Emigration Creek

Tim Erickson said on Tuesday the water started to back up near the culvert next to his house, flooding his yard and flowing over the driveway.

2 days ago

In this photo taken with a drone, trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding flo...

Freida Frisaro, Daniel Kozin and Terry Spencer

Airport looks to open as South Florida floods slowly recede

Drivers are being urged to use caution when navigating the streets of Fort Lauderdale after days of unrelenting rain left roads underwater and forced the closure of one of South Florida’s largest airports.

2 days ago

public works sandbags...

Mike Anderson

First responders in Ogden ask for help as floods create new waterways

First responders in Ogden asked for the public to help to recognize issues that could turn into flooding.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utahns anxious for the snow to melt so they can play outdoors