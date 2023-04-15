Everything You Need To Know For Utah’s 22 Forever Spring Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is a week out from their 22 Forever Game, renamed from the Red and White Game in honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

The name change isn’t the only new thing going on with the Utes’ spring football game in 2023 as the Athletic Department also announced the return of the Ultimate Tailgate challenge for fans to participate in ahead of the annual spring game.

Here is everything you need to know to be prepared for all of the fun and festivities about to take place on Saturday, April 22.

A Timeline of Festivities For The 22 Forever Game

The west parking lot at Rice-Eccles Stadium opens for tailgaters participating in the Ultimate Tailgate Championship at 6:00 a.m. MT on April 22. This is a free competition you need to sign up for in order to have a space in the tailgate lot. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can do so here.

Those entered in the contest will receive a custom tailgate flag upon arrival. Fans entered in the competition will receive a confirmation email with the location of their tailgate spot. Prizes will be administered for the best tailgates including recognition during halftime of the 22 Forever Game.

Stadium gates will open at 9:30 a.m. MT in preparation for the MUSS Football Game that starts at 10:00 a.m. MT. If you are part of the Mighty Utah Student Section and want to participate in this year’s MUSS Football Game, you can sign up here.

Utah football’s 22 Forever Game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. MT. For those planning to watch live at Rice-Eccles Stadium, tickets need to be purchased and are priced at 4 tickets for $22 or $5.50 each. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship fund.

For anyone unable to attend Utah’s 22 Forever Game in person, it will be available to watch on Pac-12 Network.

