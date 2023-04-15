Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Colorado governor signs bills protecting abortion and gender-affirming care

Apr 15, 2023, 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 22: Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks at a day of remembrance event on March...

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 22: Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks at a day of remembrance event on March 22, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. The event took place on the anniversary of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder that left ten people dead. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — A trio of health care bills enshrining access in Colorado to abortion and gender-affirming procedures and medications became law Friday as the Democrat-led state tries to make itself a safe haven for its neighbors, whose Republican leaders are restricting care.

The main goal of the legislation signed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is to ensure people in surrounding states and beyond can go to Colorado to have an abortion, begin puberty blockers or receive gender-affirming surgery without fear of prosecution. Bordering states of Wyoming and Oklahoma have passed abortion bans, and Utah has severely restricted transgender care for minors.

Many states with abortion or transgender care bans are also criminalizing traveling to states for the purpose of accessing legal health care.

The contradicting laws are setting the stage for interstate disputes comparable to the patchwork of same-sex marriage laws that existed until 2015, or the 19th-century legal conflict over whether fugitive enslaved people in free states remained the property of slaveholders when they escaped.

The governor’s office was packed with lawmakers, advocates and health care providers, many of them women, for a ceremony with a celebratory feel that resembled a rally at times with loud applause and call-and-response chants.

“We see you and in Colorado, we’ve got your back,” Democratic state Sen. Julie Gonzales said during the ceremony.

With the new laws, Colorado joins Illinois as a progressive peninsula offering reproductive rights to residents of conservative states on three sides. Illinois abortion clinics now serve people living in a 1,800-mile (2,900-kilometer) stretch of 11 Southern states that have largely banned abortion.

Florida, temporarily a haven for abortion seekers in those states, outlawed abortions after 6 weeks. The bill, signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday in a closed-door ceremony doesn’t go into effect right away.

California and New York are considering similar bills after the U.S. Supreme Court knocked down Roe. v. Wade, putting abortion laws in the hands of state legislatures.

Colorado’s southern neighbor, New Mexico, is also controlled by Democrats and signed a similar abortion protection bill earlier this year. It legally shields those who seek abortions or gender-affirming care, and those who provide the treatments, from interstate investigations.

Ashley Blinkhorn, a graduate student and activist who testified in favor of the bills during legislative hearings, said they will help people across the country, including possibly her recently married friends in their 30s and her queer friends in her former homes of Texas and Florida.

“It’s a real comfort to know that Colorado both will provide health care to them if they visit or if they move here,” she said.

Visits to Colorado’s abortion clinics have increased by about a third since the Supreme Court ruling and wait times for an appointment have increased from one or two days up to three weeks, according to state lawmakers. They also expect an increase in wait times for gender-affirming care.

Colorado House Minority Leader Mike Lynch said he feared the legislation would make Colorado an abortion destination that will attract “the vulnerable, the indigent and frightened minors from all over the country” and said the package of laws does not protect choice.

“They deny a new mother the choice to consider alternative options other than to end her pregnancy,” Lynch, a Republican from Wellington, said in a statement.

Karen Middleton, president of Cobalt Advocates, a Denver-based organization that pushes for abortion access, said most of the women traveling to Colorado since the Supreme Court ruling have come from Texas and Wyoming. The organization spent $220,000 to help women travel for abortions in Colorado last year, most of them from other states, up from $6,000 in 2021, she said. That is on top of money spent for the actual procedures.

Polis added the first layer of abortion protection a year ago, signing an executive order that bars state agencies from cooperating with out-of-state investigations regarding reproductive healthcare. One of the bills he signed Friday codifies that order into law. Like the New Mexico law, it blocks court summons, subpoenas and search warrants from states that decide to prosecute someone for having an abortion.

Colorado’s abortion law extends the protections to transgender patients dodging restrictions in their own states. Gender-affirming health care has been available for decades, but some states have recently barred minors from accessing it, even with parental consent. Hospitals in some of those states say gender-affirming surgeries are rarely recommended for minors anyway. Puberty blockers are more common.

Conservative states are pushing back. Idaho passed a bill that outlaws providing a minor with abortion pills and helping them leave the state to terminate a pregnancy without their parents’ consent.

The Colorado law comes as medication abortions are in limbo across the U.S. and mail-order prescriptions of a crucial abortion drug are virtually banned pending the outcome of a federal court case.

Also on Friday, Polis signed a measure that outlaws “deceptive practices” by anti-abortion centers, which are known to market themselves as abortion clinics but don’t actually offer the procedure. Instead, they attempt to convince patients to not terminate their pregnancies. The bill also prohibits sites from offering what’s called an abortion pill reversal — and unproven practice to reverse a medical abortion.

A third bill signed Friday requires large employers to offer coverage for the total cost of an abortion, with an exception for those who object on religious grounds. It exempts public employees because Colorado’s constitution forbids the use of public funds for abortions. ____

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Associated Press writer Thomas Peipert in Denver also contributed to this report.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the last name of state Sen. Julie Gonzales.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

AP

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indiana...

Michelle L. Price and Jill Colvin

Trump raised $34M so far in 2023, including indictment bump

Donald Trump's presidential campaign says he's raised more than $34 million for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year.

17 hours ago

SpaceX Starship...

Associated Press

FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas

SpaceX has cleared the final hurdle for launching its new giant Starship from Texas as early as next week on a first test flight.

2 days ago

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, second from left, answers questions from reporters during...

Olga R. Rodriguez, Associated Press

Suspect in Cash App founder killing makes court appearance

The 38-year-old tech consultant charged with the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee has made his first appearance in a San Francisco courtroom, but he did not enter a plea.

2 days ago

Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Apri...

John Raby, Associated Press

Funerals set for most of Louisville’s bank shooting victims

Funerals are set for most of the five bank employees who were fatally shot by a co-worker this week in Louisville, Kentucky.

2 days ago

In this photo taken with a drone, trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding flo...

Freida Frisaro, Daniel Kozin and Terry Spencer

Airport looks to open as South Florida floods slowly recede

Drivers are being urged to use caution when navigating the streets of Fort Lauderdale after days of unrelenting rain left roads underwater and forced the closure of one of South Florida’s largest airports.

2 days ago

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson speaks during an interview Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Farmington, ...

Associated Press

Romney faces first potential challenge in Utah Senate race

A potential primary challenger to Republican first-term Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah took a major step Thursday toward jumping into next year's race, expected to be one of the GOP’s hardest-fought contests in 2024.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Colorado governor signs bills protecting abortion and gender-affirming care