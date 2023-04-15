Close
Red Rocks Place Third In Gymnastics National Championship

Apr 15, 2023, 4:08 PM

BY


KSL Sports

Red-Rocks-Compete-At-NCAA-Final-Four

FORT WORTH, TX – Despite another stellar performance on beam (49.7375) that featured a Maile O’Keefe perfect 10, the Red Rocks place third at the NCAA Gymnastics National Championship.

Utah got off to a good start on floor with a 49.500, only to fall flat on vault recording a total team score of 49.1500. They rebounded on bars with a 49.550 to set up an epic beam rotation that was too little, too late.

Oklahoma and Florida remained strong throughout the entire meet, with the Sooners pulling ahead to win it all, 198.3875. Florida came in second with a 198.2375, while Utah earned a final score of 197.9375. LSU rounded out the Four on the Floor with a 197.5250.

2023 was another fantastic season for the Red Rocks, featuring some epic moments and new heights for the program. While the National Championship did not go as they would have wanted, there is a lot to be proud of and reason for optimism moving forward. However, head coach Tom Farden and the Utes will be circling vault once more to shore it up in an effort to end a now 29-year National Title drought.

Rotation One: Utah Floor, OU Vault, LSU Bars, Florida Beam

Abby Brenner- 9.8750

Jaylene Gilstrap- 9.8750

Abby Paulson- 9.900

Makenna Smith- 9.9250

Jaedyn Rucker- 9.900

Maile O’Keefe- 9.900

Utah Floor: 49.500

OU Vault: 49.5625

LSU Bars: 49.3125

Florida Beam: 49.5250

Rotation Two: Utah Vault, OU Bars, LSU Beam, Florida Floor

Maile O’Keefe- 9.7375

Abby Brenner- 9.900

Jillian Hoffman- 9.7625

Makenna Smith- 9.8375

Jaedyn Rucker- 9.8375

Jaylene Gilstrap- 9.8125

Utah Total: 98.6500

Utah Vault: 49.1500

OU Total: 99.200

OU Bars: 49.6375

LSU Total: 98.5500

LSU Beam: 49.2375

Florida Total: 98.9500

Florida Floor: 49.4250

Rotation Three: Utah Bars, OU Beam, LSU Floor, Florida Vault

Amelie Morgan- 9.8500

Abby Brenner- 9.8750

Sage Thompson- 9.9375

Maile O’Keefe- 9.9250

Cristal Isa- 9.8750

Grace McCallum- 9.9375

Utah Total: 148.2000

Utah Bars: 49.5500

OU Total: 148.7125

OU Beam: 49.5125

LSU Total: 148.00

LSU Floor: 49.4500

Florida Total: 148.5250

Florida Vault: 49.5750

Rotation Four: Utah Beam, OU Floor, LSU Vault, Florida Bars

Amelie Morgan- 9.9125

Abby Paulson- 9.9625

Kara Eaker- 9.9125

Cristal Isa- 9.9500

Maile O’Keefe- 10.00

Grace McCallum- 9.8875

Utah Final: 197.9375

Utah Beam: 9.9125

OU Final: 198.3875

OU Floor: 49.6750

LSU Final: 197.52125

LSU Vault: 49.5250

Florida Final: 198.2375

Florida Bars: 49.7125

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

