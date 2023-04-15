KSLSPORTS FEED
Red Rocks Place Third In Gymnastics National Championship
Apr 15, 2023, 4:08 PM
FORT WORTH, TX – Despite another stellar performance on beam (49.7375) that featured a Maile O’Keefe perfect 10, the Red Rocks place third at the NCAA Gymnastics National Championship.
Utah got off to a good start on floor with a 49.500, only to fall flat on vault recording a total team score of 49.1500. They rebounded on bars with a 49.550 to set up an epic beam rotation that was too little, too late.
Oklahoma and Florida remained strong throughout the entire meet, with the Sooners pulling ahead to win it all, 198.3875. Florida came in second with a 198.2375, while Utah earned a final score of 197.9375. LSU rounded out the Four on the Floor with a 197.5250.
Nothing but respect.
Congratulations, @OU_WGymnastics! https://t.co/tYcqE3cyqM
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 15, 2023
2023 was another fantastic season for the Red Rocks, featuring some epic moments and new heights for the program. While the National Championship did not go as they would have wanted, there is a lot to be proud of and reason for optimism moving forward. However, head coach Tom Farden and the Utes will be circling vault once more to shore it up in an effort to end a now 29-year National Title drought.
Rotation One: Utah Floor, OU Vault, LSU Bars, Florida Beam
#RedRocks in third place after the first rotation, but right where they need/want to be.#GoUtes #UteProud #trUSt
OU Vault: 49.5625
Florida Beam: 49.5250
Utah Floor: 49.500
LSU Bars: 49.3125
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) April 15, 2023
Abby Brenner- 9.8750
Jaylene Gilstrap- 9.8750
Abby Paulson- 9.900
Makenna Smith- 9.9250
Jaedyn Rucker- 9.900
Maile O’Keefe- 9.900
Utah Floor: 49.500
OU Vault: 49.5625
LSU Bars: 49.3125
Florida Beam: 49.5250
Rotation Two: Utah Vault, OU Bars, LSU Beam, Florida Floor
Abby Brenner’s final vault of her career goes 9.90! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/A04M74uEl4
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 15, 2023
Maile O’Keefe- 9.7375
Abby Brenner- 9.900
Jillian Hoffman- 9.7625
Makenna Smith- 9.8375
Jaedyn Rucker- 9.8375
Jaylene Gilstrap- 9.8125
Utah Total: 98.6500
Utah Vault: 49.1500
OU Total: 99.200
OU Bars: 49.6375
LSU Total: 98.5500
LSU Beam: 49.2375
Florida Total: 98.9500
Florida Floor: 49.4250
Rotation Three: Utah Bars, OU Beam, LSU Floor, Florida Vault
#RedRocks remain in third place heading into the final rotation. Feels like that vault rotation is going to really haunt them.#GoUtes #UteProud #trUSt
OU Total: 148.7125
Florida Total: 148.5250
Utah Total: 148.2000
LSU Total: 148.00
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) April 15, 2023
Amelie Morgan- 9.8500
Abby Brenner- 9.8750
Sage Thompson- 9.9375
Maile O’Keefe- 9.9250
Cristal Isa- 9.8750
Grace McCallum- 9.9375
Utah Total: 148.2000
Utah Bars: 49.5500
OU Total: 148.7125
OU Beam: 49.5125
LSU Total: 148.00
LSU Floor: 49.4500
Florida Total: 148.5250
Florida Vault: 49.5750
Rotation Four: Utah Beam, OU Floor, LSU Vault, Florida Bars
Third place it is for the #RedRocks despite a stellar beam rotation that featured another O’Keefe 10. Gotta iron out the vault consistency moving forward.#GoUtes #UteProud #trUSt
OU Final: 198.3875
Florida Final: 198.2375
Utah Final: 197.9375
LSU Final: 197.52125
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) April 15, 2023
Amelie Morgan- 9.9125
Abby Paulson- 9.9625
Kara Eaker- 9.9125
Cristal Isa- 9.9500
Maile O’Keefe- 10.00
Grace McCallum- 9.8875
Utah Final: 197.9375
Utah Beam: 9.9125
OU Final: 198.3875
OU Floor: 49.6750
LSU Final: 197.52125
LSU Vault: 49.5250
Florida Final: 198.2375
Florida Bars: 49.7125
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Kaysville homes evacuated as flooding damages road; SLC park closed as creek overflows (pageviews: 19252)
- MLB to Utah? Plans unveiled to build 'shovel-ready' ballpark at SLC site (pageviews: 15648)
- Investigators say acetone couple used for home improvement project led to explosion (pageviews: 13053)
- Gephardt reveals top ten vehicles hit by catalytic converter thieves in Utah (pageviews: 11174)
- Kaysville homeowners are on the edge after overnight flooding (pageviews: 10833)
- North Ogden neighbors fight back waters from flooding canals (pageviews: 9931)