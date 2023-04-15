Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Hundreds of Utahns help fill sandbags in Salt Lake County

Apr 15, 2023, 4:49 PM | Updated: 5:39 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Hundreds of people spent Saturday morning filling sandbags at several volunteer sites throughout Utah.

The record snow has been causing flooding problems in many neighborhoods near Salt Lake City, prompting locals like Mike Allred and his family to help with flood prevention efforts.

“She’s having fun. She’s in the world’s largest sandbox for sure,” said Allred as he watched his daughter Braeya Allred play in the sand. “She is trying to really comprehend what is going on and where these bags are going, but she understands it’s going to help some people who need it.”

It is precisely why he wanted to bring her to Sugarhouse Park to teach her what it means to be part of a community.

“There is a ton of water,” he expressed. “We knew it was going to be a crazy season, so we wanted to come help where we can.”

Braeya Allred filling up a sandbag at Sugar House Park. (KSLTV/Mark Less)

Hundreds of volunteers showed up at the park to help fill sandbags. There were people shoveling dirt into bags, tying them, and then carrying them in a human chain to the parking lot, where a truck was taking them to another location.

So far, only three homes in Salt Lake City have flooded because of the runoff. However, with plenty of snow still in the mountains, there is a lot more water that still needs to come down.

“It’s just a chance to help out. The community would be out there helping if I needed it,” said Lance Sollid, who spent a good chunk of the morning loading sandbags into a wheelbarrow.

“We need this human power to show up, this community power, to help fill those bags, move them, and we’ll be taking them to staging areas to deploy when the runoff picks up again later this week,” added Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “This is what Salt Lakers are good at. We show up when there’s work to be done, and we get our hands dirty, and we get the job done.”

A similar event was held in Cottonwood Heights as many residents who needed sandbags came by to pick some up. Christian Carter is one of those volunteers who helped to fill 30,000 sandbags.

“I have been here a lot. I have been here for three days,” said Carter. “I just like seeing people working toward a common goal.”

Volunteers at Sugar House Park. (KSLTV/Mark Less) Volunteers at Sugar House Park. (KSLTV/Mark Less) Volunteers at Sugar House Park. (KSLTV/Mark Less) Volunteers in Cottonwood Heights. (KSLTV/Mark Less) Volunteers in Cottonwood Heights. (KSLTV/Mark Less)

Although Cottonwood Heights city leaders feel they’re prepared with areas that have flooded in the past, this year is different.

“One thing with this snowpack, there might be locations that we haven’t seen flooding in the past,” said Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Weichers.

It’s a big reason why cities and counties across Utah are storing as many sandbags as possible, as they believe runoff is just beginning.

“We’re hoping that Mother Nature cooperates,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “We’re prepared and ready to respond, and great people out working.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Tibble Reservoir...

Alex Cabrero

Utahns anxious for the snow to melt so they can play outdoors

Although Spring has begun, Winter isn't giving up quite yet. 

18 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Provo waits and prepares for heavy runoff expected in coming weeks

State and local leaders gathered in Provo Friday to fill sandbags and warn residents about flooding.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

How to stay safe during spring runoff

Public safety leaders are asking everyone — including pets — to stay away from river and stream banks until the spring runoff subsides as conditions are just too dangerous.

2 days ago

UDOT crews work to clear snow from state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon. (UDOT Cottonwood Ca...

Madison Swenson

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens following slew of closures

State Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon has reopened after being closed for a number of days over the last few weeks.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Man thanks neighbors, strangers who helped save house from raging waters of Emigration Creek

Tim Erickson said on Tuesday the water started to back up near the culvert next to his house, flooding his yard and flowing over the driveway.

2 days ago

In this photo taken with a drone, trucks and a resident on foot make their way through receding flo...

Freida Frisaro, Daniel Kozin and Terry Spencer

Airport looks to open as South Florida floods slowly recede

Drivers are being urged to use caution when navigating the streets of Fort Lauderdale after days of unrelenting rain left roads underwater and forced the closure of one of South Florida’s largest airports.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Hundreds of Utahns help fill sandbags in Salt Lake County