ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Freight train engines, cars derail and catch fire in Maine

Apr 15, 2023, 4:58 PM

Train derailment north of Rockwood, Maine. (Rockwood Fire & Rescue)...

Train derailment north of Rockwood, Maine. (Rockwood Fire & Rescue)

(Rockwood Fire & Rescue)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — A train carrying potentially hazardous materials derailed and caught on fire Saturday in a village in central Maine, officials said.

The Rockwood Fire and Rescue Department said the train derailed north of Rockwood, a village in Somerset County that borders Moosehead Lake — the largest body of fresh water in the state.

It is not yet clear what materials the train may have been carrying or which company is involved.


CNN has contacted the fire department for further details.

Somerset County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said there was a train derailment Saturday in Northern Somerset County and multiple state and local responders were “on scene”.

Smith said the Jackman-Moose River Fire and Rescue Department and Maine Forest Service were expected to release a joint statement on the derailment later Saturday afternoon.

This story is developing.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

