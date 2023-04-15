ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
Freight train engines, cars derail and catch fire in Maine
Apr 15, 2023, 4:58 PM
(Rockwood Fire & Rescue)
(CNN) — A train carrying potentially hazardous materials derailed and caught on fire Saturday in a village in central Maine, officials said.
The Rockwood Fire and Rescue Department said the train derailed north of Rockwood, a village in Somerset County that borders Moosehead Lake — the largest body of fresh water in the state.
It is not yet clear what materials the train may have been carrying or which company is involved.
CNN has contacted the fire department for further details.
Somerset County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said there was a train derailment Saturday in Northern Somerset County and multiple state and local responders were “on scene”.
Smith said the Jackman-Moose River Fire and Rescue Department and Maine Forest Service were expected to release a joint statement on the derailment later Saturday afternoon.
This story is developing.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Kaysville homes evacuated as flooding damages road; SLC park closed as creek overflows (pageviews: 19252)
- MLB to Utah? Plans unveiled to build 'shovel-ready' ballpark at SLC site (pageviews: 15648)
- Investigators say acetone couple used for home improvement project led to explosion (pageviews: 13053)
- Gephardt reveals top ten vehicles hit by catalytic converter thieves in Utah (pageviews: 11174)
- Kaysville homeowners are on the edge after overnight flooding (pageviews: 10833)
- North Ogden neighbors fight back waters from flooding canals (pageviews: 9931)