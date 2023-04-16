Close
Sugar House Park closed to vehicles due to water runoff

Apr 15, 2023, 7:36 PM | Updated: 9:48 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A few hours after a volunteer sandbagging event to help with flood prevention, Sugar House Park experienced some flooding Saturday afternoon.

“Effective immediately, Sugar House Park is temporarily closed to vehicular traffic because of rising water levels,” stated a press release from Salt Lake County Parks & Recreation.

Visitors may still enjoy the park on foot but are warned to stay away from the water as it’s still rising, and the water is swift and cold.

County officials said they to redirect water from around the valley to detention basins like pond in Sugar House Park, which is the cause of the runoff water.

“Detention basins are part of long-standing plans to mitigate and lessen the impacts of spring runoff,” stated the county’s press release. “The situation at Sugar House Park will continue to be assessed.

In an updated press release, county officials said the water is from controlled releases from Mountain Dell Reservoir so they can prepare for the Parleys Creek peak runoff.

You can follow Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation’s Twitter account for updates.

