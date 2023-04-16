UPPATE: Sugar House Park has reopened for vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY — Sugar House Park reopened to vehicles Sunday morning just hours after flooding forced the county to close the park.

A tweet from Salt Lake County notified residents of the update at 7 a.m. Sunday.

1/3 | At this time (4/16, 7 am), Sugar House Park is OPEN to vehicles again.#PeopleParksPlay #Flooding #Safety pic.twitter.com/osX9wPZ5wM — Salt Lake County Parks & Recreation (@SLCOParksandRec) April 16, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — A few hours after a volunteer sandbagging event to help with flood prevention, Sugar House Park experienced some flooding Saturday afternoon.

“Effective immediately, Sugar House Park is temporarily closed to vehicular traffic because of rising water levels,” stated a press release from Salt Lake County Parks & Recreation.

Visitors may still enjoy the park on foot but are warned to stay away from the water as it’s still rising, and the water is swift and cold.

Sugarhouse Park is also currently flooding. The water has come up over the pond. It's supposed to flow underneath the road and now it's flowing over the road and has created a pond on the other side. With ducks.@kslnewsradio @slcpolice @slcfire @slcmayor @SLCgov @slcpd pic.twitter.com/MGhs7OzD8k — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) April 15, 2023

County officials said they to redirect water from around the valley to detention basins like pond in Sugar House Park, which is the cause of the runoff water.

“Detention basins are part of long-standing plans to mitigate and lessen the impacts of spring runoff,” stated the county’s press release. “The situation at Sugar House Park will continue to be assessed.

In an updated press release, county officials said the water is from controlled releases from Mountain Dell Reservoir so they can prepare for the Parleys Creek peak runoff.

You can follow Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation’s Twitter account for updates.