Real Salt Lake’s Jefferson Savarino Levels Score With FC Dallas

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino scored an equalizer during the 68th minute of action against FC Dallas.

Dallas hosted RSL at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Saturday, April 15.

Midway through the second half, the home side owned a 1-0 lead over Real Salt Lake before Justin Meram connected with Savarino. Meram sent a ball into the box and Savarino headed it into the back of the net for RSL’s first goal of the match.

Savarino’s goal tied the scoreboard at 1-1.

The forward entered the contest having recorded one goal, two assists, 18 shots, and six shots on goal during his first five appearances this season.

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake is headed for Texas this weekend for a date with FC Dallas following last weekend’s much-needed victory.

A week ago, Real Salt Lake ended a three-game losing streak with an emphatic 3-1 victory against Charlotte FC. Despite conceding the game’s opening goal in the 27th minute, RSL showed its heart by scoring three goals within a six-minute span in the second half. It was the first time this season that RSL had scored three goals in a match.

This weekend will provide a much different test, however. The club is venturing out onto the road which provides its own challenges. They are also playing a team high up in the Western Conference standings. FC Dallas currently sits in the fourth position on 11 points. Real Salt Lake, in comparison, is 10th in the West.

FC Dallas is yet to lose at home having beaten Minnesota, LA Galaxy, and Sporting Kansas City. Their only two losses came on the road against Houston Dynamo and LAFC.

Dallas is led by Nico Estévez who took over in December of 2021 and has since managed 45 games for FC Dallas while winning 40% of the time. Estévez began his career in San Jose coaching at the youth level in 1999. He has worked throughout the United States and Spain since beginning his managerial career.

Estévez concluded his first season in charge of FC Dallas by qualifying for the postseason. Dallas finished third in the Western Conference at the conclusion of the regular season and managed 20 more points than the year before.

Dallas is headlined by Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola. However, they possess talent across the entire pitch. Paxton Pomykal, who has two caps for the United States National Team, is a force in the middle of the field.

Real Salt Lake under manager Pablo Mastroeni has frequently shown an impressive ability to compete on the road. Following last week’s victory, Real Salt Lake enters Toyota Stadium with much-needed momentum.

Mastroeni was impressed with his side’s ability to capitalize on passages of momentum against Charlotte, something his side has failed to accomplish throughout the start of the season. After weeks of struggle, the club found the back of the net.

Newly signed designated player Andrés Gómez played a key role for Real Salt Lake against Charlotte. He managed two of the three assists and looked to be a force on the right wing. It was the most complete game that Gómez has played. Jefferson Savarino, who scored the third goal of the game, returned to the starting lineup and performed to the level expected of him.

Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth remain unavailable due to injury. The pair are yet to train with the main group this season. While Erik Holt and Damir Kreilach are listed as questionable due to an Achilles and thigh injury respectively. Andrew Brody is noted as probable despite dealing with an ankle concern.

