Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Falls To FC Dallas At The Death

Apr 15, 2023, 8:42 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Real-Salt-Lake-Versus-FC-Dallas

SALT LAKE CITY Real Salt Lake fell to FC Dallas in the dying minutes and lost its fifth match of the 2023 season.

Manager Pablo Mastroeni played a 4-2-2-2 formation with the biggest surprise coming at right back as Bode Hidalgo started over an injured Andrew Brody. Anderson Julio and Rubio Rubin headlined the point of the attack while Jefferson Savarino and Andres Gomez played as wingers. Pablo Ruiz and Jasper Loffelsend started in the middle of the pitch while Bryan Vera, Marcelo Silva, and Justen Glad joined Bode across the backline. Zack MacMath maintained his starting goalkeeping position for a consecutive week following his benching against Colombus.

The fixture began with the hosts jumping on Real Salt Lake and scoring an early goal in the fifth minute when Jesus Ferreira got in behind the RSL backline and comfortably poked the ball past MacMath to open the scoring.

However, Real Salt Lake responded and remained patient as they attempted to level up proceedings. Pablo Ruiz had a terrific opportunity to level the score in the early stages of the second half but failed to capitalize. Rubio Rubin also had an opportunity in the first half to level the score but pushed his shot wide.

Real Salt Lake relied on their star man, Jefferson Savarino, who pinched the equalizer following a remarkable cross by Justin Meram who came off the bench in the second half. Savarino made up for an earlier miss that should have found the back of the net when he notched his second goal of the season.

RELATED STORIES

Just when it seemed as though Real Salt Lake would pinch a much-needed point on the road, the hosts stole all three points in the 88th minute when substitute Bernard Kamungo got on the end of a cross and buried his shot into the top of the net and past the reaching arms of MacMath.

Despite throwing numbers into the attack in the final minutes of the game, Real Salt Lake was unable to find an equalizer and lost its fifth game of the season.

It was a devastating blow for Real Salt Lake who looked poised to steal a point on the road against a very talented team. The club has endured a tough start to the 2023 season despite picking up all three points a week ago against Charlotte at home.

The loss drops Real Salt Lake down the Western Conference standings to 11th position while the victory for FC Dallas keeps them in the fourth position tied on points with LAFC who has two games in hand.

Next week Real Salt Lake will return home to host San Jose who is currently in the sixth position in the West.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake’s Jefferson Savarino Levels Score With FC Dallas

Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino scored an equalizer during the 68th minute of action against FC Dallas.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Red Rocks Place Third In Gymnastics National Championship

Despite a stellar performance on beam featuring a Maile O'Keefe 10, the Red Rocks place third at the NCAA Gymnastics National Championship.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Loses Locks With Haircut Ahead Of Military Service

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen received a haircut ahead of participating in military service for his native country of Finland.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Everything You Need To Know For Utah’s 22 Forever Spring Game

Utah football is a week out from their 22 Forever Game, renamed from the Red and White Game in honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Officially Named BYU’s Starting QB For 2023 Season

BYU's starting quarterback for the 2023 season is no surprise. It will be former USC and Pitt QB Kedon Slovis.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Observations From BYU Football’s Final Spring Practice

Unloading the notebook from the final BYU football spring practice.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Real Salt Lake Falls To FC Dallas At The Death