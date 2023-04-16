Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Warriors Drop Seattle Seawolves In High-Scoring Win

Apr 15, 2023, 9:30 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Rugby Seattle Seawolves

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors defeated the Seattle Seawolves at home by six, 41-35, to climb to 6-2 on the season.

The Seawolves held the 2nd seed in the Western Conference ahead of the matchup. The Warriors sat at the fourth seed.

With the win, Utah jumped all the way to the 2nd seed in the west. Seattle fell to third.

First Half

Utah got across the goalline very early. A conversion kick gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead after just one minute of game time.

Utah made it all the way down the pitch after regaining possession but couldn’t score due to the stifling Seattle defense.

Seattle made it all the way to their goalline after the stop. Utah’s Saia Uhila was shown a yellow card which gave Seattle a penalty try, 7-7.

The Warriors got another yellow card on offense which put Utah at a 2-player disadvantage.

Seattle got all the way to the goalline but Utah forced a stop with only 13 players.

Seattle’s Duncan Matthews scored a try in the 22nd minute. They made the conversion kick to make the score 14-7.

Mika Kruse was the recipient of a great pass that led to a Utah answer in the 26th minute.

Joel Hodgson made the conversion kick to even the game at 14.

Both teams played excellent defense over the next ten minutes.

Hodgson broke the tie for Utah with a try and conversion. The Warriors led at the half, 21-14.

Second Half

Seattle’s Ina Futi opened the second half with a try which led to the third tie of the game, 21-21.

The Warriors were able to create a 3 to 1 advantage on a breakaway and scored a try in the 49th minute.

Seattle came down and answered once again to re-tie the game at 28 in the 52nd minute.

Utah made a field goal to take another lead in the 57th minute, 31-28.

The Warriors played great defense and forced a turnover in the 60th minute.

They made another field goal off of the turnover to make it a two-possession game, 36-28.

Lance Williams put in another try for Utah to put the nail in the coffin, 41-28.

Utah was pushed all the way back to their own goalline which led to a Seawolves try, 41-35.

The Warriors push past the favored Seawolves to take their fourth straight win.

Utah will hit the road to face off against the Old Glory DC on Saturday, April 22 at 1:00 p.m. (MDT).

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more analysis like Utah Warriors, Seattle Seawolves Rugby? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Falls To FC Dallas At The Death

Real Salt Lake fell to FC Dallas in heartbreaking fashion after conceding an 88th-minute game-winner to surrender all three points.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake’s Jefferson Savarino Levels Score With FC Dallas

Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino scored an equalizer during the 68th minute of action against FC Dallas.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Red Rocks Place Third In Gymnastics National Championship

Despite a stellar performance on beam featuring a Maile O'Keefe 10, the Red Rocks place third at the NCAA Gymnastics National Championship.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Loses Locks With Haircut Ahead Of Military Service

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen received a haircut ahead of participating in military service for his native country of Finland.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Everything You Need To Know For Utah’s 22 Forever Spring Game

Utah football is a week out from their 22 Forever Game, renamed from the Red and White Game in honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Officially Named BYU’s Starting QB For 2023 Season

BYU's starting quarterback for the 2023 season is no surprise. It will be former USC and Pitt QB Kedon Slovis.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah Warriors Drop Seattle Seawolves In High-Scoring Win