Utah Warriors Drop Seattle Seawolves In High-Scoring Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors defeated the Seattle Seawolves at home by six, 41-35, to climb to 6-2 on the season.

The Seawolves held the 2nd seed in the Western Conference ahead of the matchup. The Warriors sat at the fourth seed.

With the win, Utah jumped all the way to the 2nd seed in the west. Seattle fell to third.

First Half

Utah got across the goalline very early. A conversion kick gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead after just one minute of game time.

Utah made it all the way down the pitch after regaining possession but couldn’t score due to the stifling Seattle defense.

Seattle made it all the way to their goalline after the stop. Utah’s Saia Uhila was shown a yellow card which gave Seattle a penalty try, 7-7.

The Warriors got another yellow card on offense which put Utah at a 2-player disadvantage.

Seattle got all the way to the goalline but Utah forced a stop with only 13 players.

Seattle’s Duncan Matthews scored a try in the 22nd minute. They made the conversion kick to make the score 14-7.

Mika Kruse was the recipient of a great pass that led to a Utah answer in the 26th minute.

Joel Hodgson made the conversion kick to even the game at 14.

Both teams played excellent defense over the next ten minutes.

Hodgson broke the tie for Utah with a try and conversion. The Warriors led at the half, 21-14.

Second Half

Seattle’s Ina Futi opened the second half with a try which led to the third tie of the game, 21-21.

The Warriors were able to create a 3 to 1 advantage on a breakaway and scored a try in the 49th minute.

Seattle came down and answered once again to re-tie the game at 28 in the 52nd minute.

Utah made a field goal to take another lead in the 57th minute, 31-28.

The Warriors played great defense and forced a turnover in the 60th minute.

They made another field goal off of the turnover to make it a two-possession game, 36-28.

Lance Williams put in another try for Utah to put the nail in the coffin, 41-28.

Utah was pushed all the way back to their own goalline which led to a Seawolves try, 41-35.

The Warriors push past the favored Seawolves to take their fourth straight win.

Utah will hit the road to face off against the Old Glory DC on Saturday, April 22 at 1:00 p.m. (MDT).

