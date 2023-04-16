Close
NATIONAL NEWS

4 killed, more injured at Alabama birthday party shooting

Apr 16, 2023, 11:06 AM

Dadeville shooting...

A mass shooting tied to a birthday party has left four people dead and a "multitude" of injuries in Dadeville, Alabama. (CNN)

(CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — A mass shooting tied to a birthday party has left four people dead and a “multitude” of injuries in Dadeville, Alabama, state officials said.

The shooting happened around 10:34 p.m. Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday.

“It was tied to a birthday party,” Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett said. “There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there’s been a multitude of injuries.”

Burkett declined to provide more details, citing the ongoing investigation.

“What we’ve dealt with is something that no community should have to endure,” Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan L. Floyd said Sunday.

“I also ask each of you please do not let this moment define what you think about the city of Dadeville and our fine people.”

Dadeville, population 3,000, is about 45 miles northeast of Montgomery.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey publicly sent her condolences to the community. “This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” Ivey said in a statement to CNN.

“Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”

The Alabama shooting happened the same day that shots were fired into a crowd at a park in Louisville, Kentucky. Two people were killed and four others were wounded.

The US has suffered at least 162 mass shootings in the first 15 weeks of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That’s an average of more than 1.5 mass shootings every day so far this year.

The archive defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

