Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Snowmobiler hits a wall of snow, transported to hospital

Apr 16, 2023, 1:39 PM

Life Flight transports snowmobiler...

Life Flight transport an injured snowmobiler to the hospital after a crash near Heber. (Wasatch Search and Rescue)

(Wasatch Search and Rescue)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

HEBER, Utah — A helicopter transported one man to the hospital following a snowmobile crash Saturday near Heber.

According to Commander Kam Kohler with Wasatch Search and Rescue, the man hit a wall of snow at approximately 5:22 p.m.

A second snowmobiler who was not hurt called 911.

The 23-year-old man’s condition is unknown and his name was not released.

Kohler would not say what led to the crash.

The accident happened near the head of Lake Creek about six miles east of Heber.

Kohl said it happened in calm conditions but there is still a lot of snow in the area and it was very cold.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Emigration Creek...

Cary Schwanitz

Flood advisory issued for Emigration Creek

Emigration Creek is under a flood advisory from Sunday night into Monday morning.

14 hours ago

Utah County Commission pay raises...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Utah County commissioners approve another pay raise in attempt to meet market level

Utah County commissioners approved a proposal to raise their salaries by about $11,000 along with raises for other elected officials.

14 hours ago

The pound water running off into the roads of Sugar House Park. (Salt Lake County Parks & Rec)...

Michael Houck and Mike Anderson

UPPATE: Sugar House Park has reopened for vehicles

Sugar House Park is closed to vehicles because park roads were flooded with water Saturday afternoon.

2 days ago

Volunteers at Sugar House Park. (KSLTV/Mark Less)...

Alex Cabrero

Hundreds of Utahns help fill sandbags in Salt Lake County

Hundreds of people spent Saturday morning filling sandbags at several volunteer sites throughout Utah.

2 days ago

Medal of Honor recipient Jose Valdez...

Sydnee Gonzalez, KSL.com 

Utah’s only Hispanic Medal of Honor recipient honored posthumously

Jose Valdez was hundreds of miles from home when over 200 German soldiers conducted a counterattack on his patrol near Rosenkranz, France.

2 days ago

Road rage shooting scene...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com 

‘From water bottles to being shot’: Road rage shooting victim shares cautionary message

As a Salt Lake City man recovers after being shot while driving last week during a road rage dispute, his wife says the family has learned the hard way the dangers of road rage and she wants others to avoid making the same mistake.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Snowmobiler hits a wall of snow, transported to hospital