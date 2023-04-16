Snowmobiler hits a wall of snow, transported to hospital

HEBER, Utah — A helicopter transported one man to the hospital following a snowmobile crash Saturday near Heber.

According to Commander Kam Kohler with Wasatch Search and Rescue, the man hit a wall of snow at approximately 5:22 p.m.

A second snowmobiler who was not hurt called 911.

The 23-year-old man’s condition is unknown and his name was not released.



Kohler would not say what led to the crash.

The accident happened near the head of Lake Creek about six miles east of Heber.

Kohl said it happened in calm conditions but there is still a lot of snow in the area and it was very cold.