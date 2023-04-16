Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Nine Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the ninth week of the 2023 XFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (8-1)

The former Utah linebacker had 10 total tackles, seven solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pass breakup in D.C.’s 28-26 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – Vegas Vipers (2-7)

The former Utah linebacker had two tackles in Vegas’ 28-21 loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: @ Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

houston gets their first win against the north. pic.twitter.com/vlSE8ssdc3 — Vegas Vipers (@XFLVipers) April 15, 2023

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Lineman – Arlington Renegades (4-5)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Arlington’s 28-26 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Tejan Koroma – Offensive Lineman – Seattle Sea Dragons (6-3)

The former BYU center and the Sea Dragons beat the St. Louis Battlehawks, 30-12, on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: vs. Vegas Vipers on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Former Utah State Aggies

Dominik Eberle – Kicker – Seattle Sea Dragons (6-3)

The former Utah State kicker was 1/2 on field goals in Seattle’s 30-12 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: vs. Vegas Vipers on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Marwin Evans – Defensive Back – Vegas Vipers (2-7)

The former Utah State defensive back had three tackles in Vegas’ 28-21 loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: @ Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

