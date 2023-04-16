KSLSPORTS FEED
Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Nine Recap
Apr 16, 2023, 4:17 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the ninth week of the 2023 XFL season:
Locals Players in the XFL
Former Utah Utes
Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (8-1)
The former Utah linebacker had 10 total tackles, seven solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pass breakup in D.C.’s 28-26 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 16.
Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+
DEFENSE COMIN UP BIG WITH THE SACK 😎#DefendDC | #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/R4LH1qA4Eu
— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) April 16, 2023
Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – Vegas Vipers (2-7)
The former Utah linebacker had two tackles in Vegas’ 28-21 loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 15.
Next Game: @ Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+
houston gets their first win against the north. pic.twitter.com/vlSE8ssdc3
— Vegas Vipers (@XFLVipers) April 15, 2023
Former BYU Cougars
Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Lineman – Arlington Renegades (4-5)
The former BYU defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Arlington’s 28-26 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 16.
Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+
hard fought battle… till next week #XFL2023 | #XFLRenegades pic.twitter.com/2QRgT7FjZk
— Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) April 16, 2023
Tejan Koroma – Offensive Lineman – Seattle Sea Dragons (6-3)
The former BYU center and the Sea Dragons beat the St. Louis Battlehawks, 30-12, on Sunday, April 16.
Next Game: vs. Vegas Vipers on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+
Former Utah State Aggies
Dominik Eberle – Kicker – Seattle Sea Dragons (6-3)
The former Utah State kicker was 1/2 on field goals in Seattle’s 30-12 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, April 16.
Next Game: vs. Vegas Vipers on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+
36-yard field goal is GOOD from Dominik Eberle 🔥#XFL2023 | #BreatheFire pic.twitter.com/LVhWzFwUEd
— Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) April 16, 2023
Marwin Evans – Defensive Back – Vegas Vipers (2-7)
The former Utah State defensive back had three tackles in Vegas’ 28-21 loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 15.
Next Game: @ Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+
Week 9@XFLVipers | @XFLRoughnecks #XFL pic.twitter.com/RdAdo7tkJv
— XFL (@XFL2023) April 15, 2023
2023 XFL Teams
North Division
South Division
About the XFL
In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.
In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.
After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.
Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
