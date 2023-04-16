Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Nine Recap

Apr 16, 2023, 4:17 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Tomasi-Laulile-Arlington-Renegades-XFL-2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the ninth week of the 2023 XFL season:

Locals Players in the XFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (8-1)

The former Utah linebacker had 10 total tackles, seven solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pass breakup in D.C.’s 28-26 win over the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – Vegas Vipers (2-7)

The former Utah linebacker had two tackles in Vegas’ 28-21 loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: @ Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Lineman – Arlington Renegades (4-5)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Arlington’s 28-26 loss to the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: vs. Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Tejan Koroma – Offensive Lineman – Seattle Sea Dragons (6-3)

The former BYU center and the Sea Dragons beat the St. Louis Battlehawks, 30-12, on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: vs. Vegas Vipers on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Former Utah State Aggies

Dominik Eberle – Kicker – Seattle Sea Dragons (6-3)

The former Utah State kicker was 1/2 on field goals in Seattle’s 30-12 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: vs. Vegas Vipers on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Marwin Evans – Defensive Back – Vegas Vipers (2-7)

The former Utah State defensive back had three tackles in Vegas’ 28-21 loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: @ Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

2023 XFL Teams

RELATED STORIES

North Division

South Division

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week One Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the opening week of the 2023 USFL season.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Salt Lake Drops Three Straight In Las Vegas

Mickey Moniak's suddenly hot bat wasn't enough to prevent the Bees from returning to Salt Lake on a three-game losing streak.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Adds Center Aly Khalifa From Transfer Portal

Charlotte 49ers forward/center Aly Khalifa announced that he has committed to join the BYU men's basketball program.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Ties For 31st Place At 2023 RBC Heritage

Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau moved up the leaderboard on the final day of the RBC Heritage and tied for 31st place at the tournament.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Gamblers RB T.J. Pledger Posts Two-TD Performance In USFL Opener

Former Utah and current Houston Gamblers RB T.J. Pledger scored a pair of rushing touchdowns during the opening week of the 2023 USFL season.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Vegas Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel Ends Personal Playoff Drought

Until now, Jack Eichel has only watched the playoffs, which has given him some idea of the intensity that comes once the postseason begins.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Nine Recap