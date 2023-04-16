Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Tony Finau Ties For 31st Place At 2023 RBC Heritage

Apr 16, 2023, 4:59 PM

BY


KSL Sports

Tony-Finau-2023-RBC-Heritage

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau moved up the leaderboard on the final day of the RBC Heritage and tied for 31st place at the tournament.

The RBC Heritage took place at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina from Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 16.

After opening the tourney with a first round score of two under par or 70, Finau had his best day of the week on Friday. His second round score was 68. The golfer’s weekend almost mirrored his first two days at the RBC Heritage. Finau shot a 70 on Saturday before closing things out with a round of 69 on Sunday.

Finau’s final round featured five birdies and three bogeys.

He tied for 31st place with Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Nate Lashley, Ben Griffin, Gary Woodland, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Corey Conners, and Patton Kizzire.

Final Leaderboard

1. Matt Fitzpatrick (-17)*

2. Jordan Spieth (-17)

3. Patrick Cantlay (-16)

4. Xander Schauffele (-15)

T5. Sahith Theegala (-14)

T5. Hayden Buckley (-14)

*winner via playoff

The purse for the 2023 RBC Heritage was $20 million. In 2022, Jordan Spieth won the tournament.

RELATED: Tony Finau Finishes In Top 30 At 2023 Masters Tournament

A week before the RBC Heritage, Finau tied for 26th place at the Masters Tournament. The 2023 Masters was Finau’s sixth appearance at the major tournament. He’s never missed the cut at the Masters. His best finish at the tourney came in 2019 when he tied for fifth place.

Before the Masters, Finau’s last event was THE PLAYERS Championship in early March. He tied for 19th place at the event. Finau has played in seven tournaments since the start of the calendar year. His best finish came in the first of those events, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He tied for seventh place at the tourney.

At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Finau tied for ninth place, his only other top-10 finish so far in 2023.

Before the Masters, his worst result of the calendar year came when he tied for 24th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

