Utah man arrested for allegedly chasing juveniles with loaded firearm

SANTA CLARA, Utah — A man is in police custody after chasing six juveniles outside a home and firing a bullet toward the ground Saturday night.

Alan Culver-Ashby, 73, was booked into the Washington County Jail for six third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and one third-degree felony of discharge of a firearm, according to the affidavit.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., a Santa Clara-Ivins police officer responded to a weapon offense call. They located the vehicle and the suspect, Culver-Ashby, and detained him for questioning.

After being his Miranda rights, Culver-Ashby told police that he was chasing the juveniles due to their “driving and the dust and rocks it kicked up,” according to the affidavit. The suspect also admitted to shooting his pistol once toward the ground during the chase.

The juveniles told police that three of them were outside in the driveway and front yard area while the other three were in the car when Culver-Ashby parked behind them in his van.

“The driver of the van open(ed) the door, ordered the juveniles onto the ground, and then shot a round into the ground,” stated the affidavit. “The juveniles ran around the house and (Culver-Ashby) proceeded to follow with the pistol still in his hand.”

The victims got inside the house, and Culver-Ashby eventually left the area until police stopped him and placed him in custody.

According to the affidavit, the suspect’s car had two loaded revolvers, one containing a round that had been fired.