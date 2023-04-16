BYU Basketball Adds Center Aly Khalifa From Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Charlotte 49ers forward/center Aly Khalifa announced that he has committed to join the BYU men’s basketball program.

Khalifa shared the news via his social media on Sunday, April 16.

“Future cougar #committed,” the forward tweeted.

Charlotte’s Aly Khalifa has committed to #BYU. The 6-11 big man was a C-USA Honorable Mention performer last year. https://t.co/LFx7pfhfAY — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) April 16, 2023

Last season, Khalifa scored 11.7 points per game on 51.1 percent shooting, including 38.1 percent on three-pointers.

In two seasons with the 49ers, the Alexandria, Egypt native averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 26.4 minutes per contest. He played in 65 games for Charlotte, including 64 starts.

