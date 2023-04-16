Close
BYU Basketball Adds Center Aly Khalifa From Transfer Portal

Apr 16, 2023, 5:31 PM

BY


KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Uniforms

PROVO, Utah – Charlotte 49ers forward/center Aly Khalifa announced that he has committed to join the BYU men’s basketball program.

Khalifa shared the news via his social media on Sunday, April 16.

BYU Basketball Left Out Of 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle

“Future cougar #committed,” the forward tweeted.

Last season, Khalifa scored 11.7 points per game on 51.1 percent shooting, including 38.1 percent on three-pointers.

In two seasons with the 49ers, the Alexandria, Egypt native averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 26.4 minutes per contest. He played in 65 games for Charlotte, including 64 starts.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

