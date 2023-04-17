Bees Bullets: Salt Lake Drops Three Straight In Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY – Mickey Moniak’s suddenly hot bat wasn’t enough to prevent the Bees from returning to Salt Lake on a three-game losing streak.

The Bees (8-7, fifth in PCL) lost the final three games of a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (5-10, tenth in PCL).

We’re heading home!

See you at Smith’s Ballpark on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/yBkL9ouAL8 — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 16, 2023

Three straight losses mark the longest losing streak of a young season for the Salt Lake Bees.

RELATED: MLB To SLC: LHM Group Announces Attempt To Bring Major League Baseball Team To Utah

Game 4

Las Vegas exploded for 14 runs, piling on 10 hits and benefiting from nine walks issued by Bees pitching to stop Salt Lake’s three-game winning streak with a 14-4 beat down.

The Aviators scored two second-inning runs off of Bees starter Kenny Rosenberg. In the fifth, Vegas added four more runs, chasing Rosenberg from the game trailing 6-0.

Trailing 6-1 in the seventh, Jordyn Adams’ power outburst continued with his fifth home run, topping his 2022 season total of four long balls. Adams was the only Bee with two hits on the night, He went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored. He is now batting .234 this season.

Jordyn Adams had 4 home runs in 2022… He’s got 5 already in 2023 👀 pic.twitter.com/KL3iXQRuVO — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 15, 2023

Las Vegas blew the game open with a seven-run eighth inning. Rosenberg (1-1) took the loss for Salt Lake with Mason Miller improving to 1-0.

RELATED: Oregonian Columnist Bill Oram Compares Big League Utah To Portland Group

Game 5

A day after walking nine batters in a loss, two bases-loaded free passes gave Las Vegas the cushion necessary for a 7-5 win.

The teams traded runs in the early innings as neither pitching staff could slow down the opposing offense on a day with 23 combined hits. Mickey Moniak led the Bees with three hits, scoring two runs in the process.

RELATED: Bees Bullets: Jo Adell Stays Hot As Salt Lake Bees Roll In Las Vegas

Trailing 4-3 in the fifth, Andrew ‘Squid’ Velazquez tied the game with his second home run of the year.

Spencer Patton (1-0) got the win for Las Vegas with Jonathan Holder (0-1) taking the loss for Salt Lake. Garrett Williams nailed down the Aviators second straight win with his first save.

Game 6

Mickey Moniak finished with a season-high four RBI but Jacob Webb’s tough start to the season continued when he blew a save. In 1/3 of an inning, Webb gave up two hits and walked two while surrendering three earned runs in the 8-7 walk-off loss.

Singles from Trey Cabbage and Taylor Jones gave Salt Lake a 2-0 first-inning lead but Cody Thomas answered with a three-run homer in the bottom half to put the Aviators in front 3-2.

RELATED: Current State Of MLB Relocation/Expansion Talks

In the second inning with Jo Adell on base, Moniak clobbered a pitch for his third homer of the season, giving the Bees a 4-3 lead. Later in the game, Moniak singled to score Adell and Jared Oliva, giving him 12 runs batted in through 14 games.

Salt Lake held a 7-5 lead entering the ninth but Jordan Diaz and Nick Allen supplied the thunder for a comeback win. Billy Sullivan (2-0) got the win with Webb (0-3) taking the loss and blown save.

Angels, Bees & Baseball Miscellany

The Los Angeles Angels saw Zach Neto’s two-home run night with Rocket City on Friday and decided they needed to call up their second-rated prospect. The first player from the 2022 draft class to reach the big leagues, Neto is hitting .444 with three home runs and ten runs batted in through seven games with Double-A Rocket City.

Logan O’Hoppe, another Angels rookie oozing with potential took the time to make his mark on Boston’s Green Monster.

Tampa Bay won’t finish 162-0 after losing 6-3 on Friday night in Toronto.

The Rays lose, 6-3, their first loss of the season. Tampa Bay ends the run tied with the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers for the 2nd-longest win streak to begin a season in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/6K9Z0yIgMT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 15, 2023

Tampa Bay may have lost two games, but Jason Adam ends the series with a Rays win, in style

A behind-the-back catch to end the game! 😱 pic.twitter.com/lApcPfu83O — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2023

RELATED: MLB Great Dale Murphy Adds Legitimacy, Face To Big League Utah

How did Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini make this grab?

Fernando Tatis is eligible to return from his 80-game PED suspension on Thursday. He’s been playing rehab games with the Padres Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas and… Looks ready

Fernando Tatis Jr. has five home runs in his last two games after hitting two more today 😳 pic.twitter.com/4jWjhbZts6 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 16, 2023

Find yourself a friend like New York Mets DH/first baseman Daniel Vogelbach. When Vogelbach wasn’t able to be in his friend’s wedding party this week, he decided to get them a unique gift instead

Daniel Vogelbach was supposed to be a groomsman at his friends wedding today, but he had other obligations. ⚾️ For today’s game Daniel is wearing these hand painted cleats inspired by the wedding invitation design and he plans on signing them and giving them to the newlyweds as… pic.twitter.com/PFnqI1XBFT — Stadium Custom Kicks (@stadiumck) April 15, 2023

You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here

Nick Maton sent Detroit Tigers fans home happy with this three-run extra-inning home run on Friday

Less than 24 hours later and Detroit did it again! This time it was surefire Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera with the 15th walk-off hit of his storied career.

Baseball has a way of writing the perfect script, time and time again. On Jackie Robinson Day, the Dodgers trailed 1-0 heading into the ninth inning. With runners on second and third, David Peralta pulled this Michael Fulmer offering into the hole for a walk-off two-RBI single.

Tommy Edman give St. Louis the win with this extra-inning single to beat the Pirates

Up Next

Salt Lake returns to the friendly confines of Smith’s Ballpark to take on the Reno Aces in a six-game series scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 18. First pitch for Tuesday night’s contest is 6:35 p.m. (MT)

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. All Salt Lake Bees games are featured on the KSL Sports app. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

KSL Sports coverage of the Salt Lake Bees can be found here

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video, staying up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24