Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week One Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The USFL kicked off its 2023 schedule and second season in its current iteration on April 15.

Here is how the local players performed during the opening week of the 2023 USFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (1-0)

The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Birmingham’s 27-10 win over the New Jersey Generals on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers (0-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Gamblers suffered a 29-13 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers (0-1)

The former Utah running back had 16 carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns in Houston’s 29-13 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 16. He also had two receptions for 10 yards.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Josh Nurse – Cornerback – Memphis Showboats (0-1)

The former Utah defensive back and the Showboats suffered a 27-23 loss to the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Viane Moala – Defensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (0-1)

The former Utah defensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 27-23 loss to the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (1-0)

The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles and three solo tackles in Michigan’s 29-13 win over the Houston Gamblers on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

THAT’S A PANTHERS W 🐾 pic.twitter.com/O1rV77vjXz — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 16, 2023

Lo Falemaka – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (1-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers beat the Pittsburgh Maulers, 22-15, on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: vs. Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

BREAKERS WIN INCOMING 🌊 pic.twitter.com/gPGTXrlNcb — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) April 17, 2023

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (1-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers beat the Pittsburgh Maulers, 22-15, on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: vs. Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (0-1)

The former Utah quarterback was 4/12 passing for 23 yards in Pittsburgh’s 22-15 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: vs. New Jersey Generals on Sunday, April 23 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers (0-1)

The former BYU defensive back had two tackles in Houston’s 29-13 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats (0-1)

The former BYU defensive back had seven total tackles and four solo tackles in Memphis’ 27-23 loss to the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats* (0-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 27-23 loss to the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Pittsburgh Maulers (0-1)

The former BYU wide receiver was targeted once in Pittsburgh’s 22-15 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: vs. New Jersey Generals on Sunday, April 23 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (0-1)

The former BYU defensive back and the Maulers suffered a 22-15 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: vs. New Jersey Generals on Sunday, April 23 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars* (1-0)

The former Weber State defensive end had two tackles in Philadelphia’s 27-23 win over the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

THE FIRST W OF THE SEASON 🌟 pic.twitter.com/MGZfC9y3jv — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) April 15, 2023

Trey Hoskins – Defensive Back – Houston Gamblers (0-1)

The former Weber State defensive back and the Gamblers suffered a 29-13 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 16.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Kicker – New Jersey Generals* (0-1)

The former Southern Utah kicker punted three times with an average of 31.7 yards per kick in New Jersey’s 27-10 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, April 23 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Marquez Tucker – Offensive Lineman – Birmingham Stallions* (1-0)

The former Southern Utah offensive man and the Stallions beat the New Jersey Generals, 27-10, on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)* (1-0)

The former Desert Hills standout had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Philadelphia’s 27-23 win over the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 15.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 23 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

