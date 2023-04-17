RV resort takes precautions with Weber River expected to rise

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Many people across northern Utah watched rivers and braced for water to rise again in the next couple of days. One RV resort in the community of Uintah, in the South Weber area, is taking precautions to keep its dozens of residents safe.

Making the evening rounds, Meg Williams checked on RV sites around Riverside RV Resort Sunday evening. She explained that she usually makes sure no one is using any fire pits.

Williams gets to know many of the residents, who are a mix of working professionals, families, and retirees. Some stay for only a night, but others stay for months.

“You get to know a lot of people from different areas and what their lives are like,” she said, walking around the park, which she said is currently housing around 60 RVs.

Lately, there’s another step to her checks. Williams will veer out of the park and onto a nature trail that runs adjacent to the resort. The trail also runs along the Weber River, which is flowing fast, the banks swelling.

She has been closely monitoring water levels for the past few weeks.

“We’ve decided just out of an abundance of caution to build up this area, just because it is possibly our weakest point,” Williams explained, talking about a low spot along the river where 300 sandbags now sit.

Volunteers from a local business helped Riverside RV Resort position the sandbags along the banks on Friday, and Meg said the city sent out an engineer to take a look.

“The city has been really great, keeping an eye on us and keeping in contact with us almost daily, so that we know what’s happening, where it’s at,” Williams said. “The fire department checks on us pretty much daily as well.”

Based on what they told her, Williams said the park would unlikely flood. Still, she’s been keeping up with the National Weather Service and said there are concerns the Weber River will rise by a couple of feet Tuesday into Wednesday.

She’ll be watching while keeping their residents updated.

“Everyone that comes in, we give a notice to let them know we do have this potential concern, but we are on it,” she said.

Williams said they could send a mass text to all residents if necessary. They’ve been flexible for any residents who would feel better relocating to a different site in the park or somewhere else until the waters recede.

Williams expressed they want to ensure the people staying and living at the resort stay safe and dry.

“Most of these RVs are their homes, and we don’t want anything to happen to them,” she said. “And so, we wanted to just do our due diligence, to make sure that we do everything in our power to prevent anything that could possibly happen.”