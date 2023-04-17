Two homes evacuated due to mudslide in Morgan County

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A mudslide in Morgan County forced four people from their homes over the weekend.

Crews from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District were called out to a home near 5500 Mountain View Drive Sunday afternoon and helped neighbors dig several drainage trenches to try and relieve water buildup and snow near the home.

“When Mother Nature decides to move, she’s gonna move,” Mountain Green Fire Chief Brian Brendel said. “This, I think, we’re just at the very beginning.”

Homeowners told first responders the mudslide started Friday night but they thought it had stabilized. Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called back to the Mountain Green Highland subdivision after the hillside slid another 20 feet into the side and rear of the home. No mud had entered the home as of 6 a.m. Monday.

Neighbors helped the homeowners remove some urgent belongings as crews assessed the hillside. Brendel said crews determined the home was unsafe to remain in, and they advised a next-door home to evacuate as well.

This came as there was a chance for more rain in the area Monday.

“More rain, it will just decide to slide,” Brendel said.

The Morgan County engineer and U.S. Geological Survey were assessing the situation Monday morning.

Nick Wallace, who also lives in Mountain Green and works on homes as a general contractor, helped the family gather their belongings and evacuate over the weekend. He said drainage is the biggest thing along with a sturdy foundation.

“Any of the newer houses, they put in helical piers under most of them, so that if they do have mudslides or any type of ground movement, it keeps the houses more stable,” Wallace said. “Got a ton of snow. It’s nice for a lot of things, but this part it’s a little tough.”

You can really see how much of a mud slide this is coming up behind the home. Work continues this am! @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/YfJl9IzQ5h — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) April 17, 2023