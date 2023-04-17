Close
SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket

Apr 17, 2023, 7:33 AM | Updated: 7:33 am

A man walks past the site where SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, sits ready for launch in Boca Chica, Texas, Sunday, April 16, 2023. The test launch is scheduled for Monday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket on Monday.

Elon Musk and his company had planned to launch the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. SpaceX postponed the launch because of a problem with the first-stage booster.

No people or satellites were aboard for this attempt. There won’t be another try until at least Wednesday.

The company plans to use Starship to send astronauts and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars.


The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

