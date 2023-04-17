Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without explanation

Apr 17, 2023, 8:50 AM

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on...

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. The Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. He did not cite a reason. The trial, which has drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.

Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’ decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.

Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline. Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.

The closely watched case centers on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, speaks dur...

Associated Press

Supreme Court to deliver answer in religious mailman’s case

Now Groff's dispute with the Post Office has reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which will consider his case Tuesday. Lower courts have sided with the Post Office, which says Groff's demand for Sundays off meant extra work for other employees and caused tension.

13 hours ago

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in ...

Margaret Stafford & Jim Salter

Homeowner shoots, injures Black teen who went to wrong house

A Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers was shot by a homeowner.

13 hours ago

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: A David's Bridal store stands in Manhattan on November 19, 2018 in New ...

Nathaniel Meyersohn

David’s Bridal, America’s largest bridal chain, files for bankruptcy

David's Bridal, the largest bridal retailer in the United States filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

13 hours ago

Members of the Dadeville community participate in a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Dadeville,...

Jeff Amy and Kim Chandler

Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28

Law enforcement officers are imploring people in an Alabama town to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager’s birthday party.

13 hours ago

A man walks past the site where SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, si...

Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket

SpaceX has called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket.

13 hours ago

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Embassy Annex in H...

Matthew Lee

G-7 talks may measure allies’ reaction to US documents leak

The Biden administration says it's seeing minimal damage from the disclosure of highly classified documents related to the war in Ukraine and U.S. views of its allies and partners.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without explanation