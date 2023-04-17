Utah Football 2024 Recruiting Tracker

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football hauled in a historic recruiting class in 2023. With eyes now turned toward 2024, we’ve created a recruiting tracker that we’ll update as commitments roll in for the Utes.

The Utes have been riding a high the past two seasons going back-to-back as Pac-12 Champions and Rose Bowl attendees while finishing No. 12 and No. 10 in the AP Poll.

With the possibility of another stellar season on the horizon for 2023, Utah looks poised to bring in another impressive class that you can follow along with here.

Because recruiting can be so complicated now with the NCAA Transfer Portal, we have also made a Transfer Tracker for the 2023 that can assist you with following who has left and come in the program.

Utah Football 2024 Recruiting Class (As Of 4/17/23)

Isaiah Faga, Defensive Tackle, Committed December 10, 2022

Faga is the second commit (technically now the first, more on that below) for the Utes in the 2024 class that may have been missed due to all the excitement surrounding the early signing period for the 2023 class. Utah started recruiting Faga young, back in 2020, but are confident he brings the size, speed, and athleticism position coach Luther Elliss is looking for.

Vili Taufotafua, Defensive End, Committed April 16, 2023

Taufotafua will join Faga in the 2024 class as a transfer from the New Mexico Military Institute that doubles as a high school and junior college. Last season, as a freshman at NMMI, Taufotafua racked up 81 tackles and 15.5 sacks making him a potential early favorite for the new mayor of “Sack Lake City”.

Utah Football 2024 Decommitments (As Of 4/17/23)

Kobe Boykin, Running Back, Committed February 4, 2022, Decommitted March 21, 2023

Boykin was Utah’s first commit for the 2024 class back in the early part of 2022, but earlier this year decided to decommit from the Utes. According to 247 Sports, Boykin is still considering Utah, but just acknowledged he shut things down pretty quick without exploring all of his options and is making sure he makes the right decision.

