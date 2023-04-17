Reports: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Becomes Highest-Paid Player In NFL History

SALT LAKE CITY – Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report Hurts’ new deal on Monday, April 17.

The deal will pay the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback more than $51 million per season and contains a no-trade clause, a first in Eagles history.

“The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a five-year, $255 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero tweeted. “@AgentNicoleLynn negotiated the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause.”

The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a five-year, $255 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @RapSheet.@AgentNicoleLynn negotiated the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause. pic.twitter.com/NsLzULcE1M — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

“The monster deal also includes $15 million in incentives, meaning Hurts can earn up to a record $54 million per year in new money and up to $274.304 million total through 2028, including $4.304 million that he would’ve been due in the last year of his original rookie contract,” the NFL insider added in an additional tweet.

Pelissero also noted that the deal, led by agent Nicole Lynn, is the believed to be the “largest deal completed by a female agent in sports history.”

Jalen Hurts’ record five-year, $255 million contract extension with the #Eagles is also notable for another reason: Negotiated by @AgentNicoleLynn, it is believed to be the largest deal completed by a female agent in sports history. 💰 💰 💰 https://t.co/Uj3VRCizgL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

Last season, Hurts was the runner-up for the NFL MVP award.

He’s been coached by former Utah Utes and current Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

