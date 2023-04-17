Close
Reports: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Becomes Highest-Paid Player In NFL History

Apr 17, 2023, 9:22 AM

BY


KSL Sports

Jalen-Hurts-Philadelphia-Eagles-NFL

SALT LAKE CITYPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report Hurts’ new deal on Monday, April 17.

The deal will pay the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback more than $51 million per season and contains a no-trade clause, a first in Eagles history.

Former Ute Brian Johnson Named Philadelphia's Offensive Coordinator

“The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a five-year, $255 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero tweeted. “@AgentNicoleLynn negotiated the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause.”

“The monster deal also includes $15 million in incentives, meaning Hurts can earn up to a record $54 million per year in new money and up to $274.304 million total through 2028, including $4.304 million that he would’ve been due in the last year of his original rookie contract,” the NFL insider added in an additional tweet.

Pelissero also noted that the deal, led by agent Nicole Lynn, is the believed to be the “largest deal completed by a female agent in sports history.”

Last season, Hurts was the runner-up for the NFL MVP award.

He’s been coached by former Utah Utes and current Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Reports: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Becomes Highest-Paid Player In NFL History