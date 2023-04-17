Former BYU Forward Braeden Moore Announces New Transfer Destination

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU basketball forward Braeden Moore has found a new home.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound frontcourt player announced that he is transferring to Oral Roberts University.

“Committed. Home. 1 Corinthians 15:58,” wrote Moore on Twitter to announce his commitment to ORU.

Like BYU, Oral Roberts is a faith-based university. ORU is a Christian university in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and part of the Summit Conference. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 30-win season that saw them earn a 12-seed in the NCAA Tournament—their season ended in the first round of March Madness to 5-seed Duke.

Moore will have four years to play four at Oral Roberts. He redshirted in his only season with the BYU program.

Braeden Moore was part of the BYU program for one year

During training camp last October, Moore was switched from being a wing player to playing the five. It was a big transition for Moore, who never played that position during his prep career.

Moore signed with BYU after a year at Kanye West’s Donda Academy. The Donda Academy squad that Moore was part of graced the cover of SLAM magazine.

Before enrolling at the Donda Academy, Moore prepped at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

As a prep recruit, Moore had reported offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Cincinnati, and others.

BYU has added one prospect from the Transfer Portal in the 2023 cycle. That was 6-foot-11 Aly Khalifa from Charlotte. BYU will continue to retool its roster as they prepare for its first season in the Big 12 Conference in 2023-24.

