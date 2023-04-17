BYU Football Offers Freshman All-American Transfer Portal Prospect

PROVO, Utah – BYU football continues pursuing transfer portal prospects to enhance its first Big 12 team this fall.

The latest offer into the portal is a player that hails from the heart of Big 12 Country, North Texas’ Var’keyes Gumms.

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end from Houston, Texas, Gumms announced an offer from BYU.

Blessed to receive an offer from Brigham Young University 💙 @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/tfD81Apwdm — vK (@varkeyesg) April 17, 2023

Along with BYU football, Gumms reports offers from Arkansas, California, Colorado, Utah, and West Virginia.

BYU football offers North Texas TE Var’Keyes Gumms

In 2022, Gumms earned Second-Team Freshman All-American recognition from The Athletic and College Football News. He finished 2022 with 34 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns. Gumms appeared in 14 games and started in six for the Mean Green. His limited number of starts was due to rotating with Jake Roberts. Roberts has since transferred to Baylor in this 2023 portal cycle.

One of Gumms’s five TD grabs was a 54-yard snag against UNLV that saw Gumms run 45 yards for a breakout play in his Mean Green career.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick has stated in spring practice that he would like to find another receiver for quarterback Kedon Slovis. Gumms could fit that billing for BYU’s offense that features Isaac Rex atop the depth chart at tight end.

Whichever school Gumms commits to, he will be eligible immediately as this will be his first undergraduate transfer move. Gumms has three years to play three in his collegiate career.

Staying active in the Transfer Portal

BYU has been active in the Transfer Portal for the 2023 cycle adding Pitt transfer Kedon Slovis at QB, RB Aidan Robbins (UNLV), OL Weylin Lapuaho (Utah State), Paul Maile (Utah), and Ian Fitzgerald (Missouri State) on the offensive side.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper