BYU Football DE Zoom Esplin Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU football continues to go through personnel changes under the direction of first-year coordinator Jay Hill.

The latest example of change is defensive end Zoom Esplin entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday. Jeff Hansen of 247Sports first reported Esplin’s entry into the portal.

Since the post-spring Transfer Portal window opened on April 15, five BYU players have entered. Four of those five players were on the defensive side of the ball.

Esplin is an offensive tackle/defensive end prospect. BYU brought him on to contribute along the defensive line. He was a lightly recruited three-star prospect out of Encinitas, California, as part of the 2022 recruiting class.

That was due to him not beginning to play football until he was in high school.

Zoom Esplin was a signee in the 2022 recruiting class

Esplin greyshirted during the 2022 season and officially joined the BYU football program in January of this year. He participated in spring practices and got some reserve snaps at defensive end during the final week of the 15 practice sessions.

Esplin has a towering presence along the defensive line. The former multi-sport athlete at Las Costa Canyon High in California stands at 6-foot-8 and is 265 pounds.

Whichever school Esplin continues his college football career with, he will have five years to play four. He still has a redshirt year available.

Since the December portal window was open, BYU has had 18 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Eight of those 17 have ended up at new FBS programs.

BYU football post-spring Transfer Portal entries

Zoom Esplin | DE/OT

Dean Jones | S

Cash Peterman | K

Logan Pili | LB

George Udo | DB

