Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 4/17/23)

SALT LAKE CITY – Spring football is wrapping up while several of the smaller sports are also in progress and having success, making a one-stop-shop for little tidbits of Utah Athletics information necessary with the Utes Bulletin.

If you missed any of the highlights from the previous week, you can review that here.

Without further ado, here is this week’s Utes Bulletin that includes ranking updates, upcoming events for the week, and important dates to keep track of among other items of interest concerning Utah Athletics for the week of 4/17/23.

Utah Gymnastics

The Red Rocks wrapped up their 2023 season in Fort Worth, Texas last weekend taking third place at Nationals for the third year in a row.

Despite a very strong showing at the semi-finals on Thursday, Utah came up short when it mattered most on Saturday, particularly on vault where they only scored a 49.1500. While not the ending they were hoping for, the Red Rocks did have another incredible season that can be built upon for 2024.

The Red Rocks place 3rd at Nationals to close out the 2023 season. Not the ending we hoped for, but there is still so much to be proud of this season! Thank you for everything, Red Rock Nation. 🫶#trUSt | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/0vRYJTr6lD — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 15, 2023

Exciting Development For 2024

Speaking of the 2024 college gymnastics season, last week it was announced that ESPN Events will be holding a nationally broadcast quad-meet and the inaugural one will be held in Utah.

Utah Football

Utah football will be wrapping up their spring ball practices this week in the 22 Forever Game on Saturday, April 22.

The Utes, according to head coach Kyle Whittingham, appear to be in fairly good shape with depth heading into the 2023 football season and was overall happy with the team’s first scrimmage of spring ball.

Backup quarterback Brandon Rose has continued to make strides in the QB2 Battle and will be looking to put an exclamation point on spring this Saturday.

Utah media will have a 20-minute viewing period on Tuesday, followed by interviews with head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive players. Media will then have the opportunity to interview the offensive staff on Wednesday, the defensive players on Thursday, and the defensive coaches on Friday before wrapping things up on Saturday.

2024 Recruiting Tracker, 2023 Transfer Portal Tracker

There has been some movement over the past week both on the 2024 recruiting front and in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Utah picked up another commitment over the weekend for the 2024 recruiting class in defensive end Vili Taufotafua.

Another former Ute who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal found a new home last week. Safety Clayton Isbell will now be suiting up for Coastal Carolina.

Pro Utes

KSL analyst, Stevenson Sylvester had some high praise for former Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid was seen visiting various teams last week after getting medial clearance.

The USFL opened last weekend and former Utah running back T.J. Pledger made a splash.

In More Serious News

Former Utah running back Tavion Thomas has been in jail since April 5 on domestic violence charges. He is scheduled to have a hearing this Friday, April 21.

Utah Men’s, Women’s Basketball Picked Up Recruits

Utah men’s basketball received some official great news early last week when Colorado transferred Lawson Lovering signed on the dotted line.

The Utah women also got some great news, receiving a commitment from BYU transfer Alyssa Blanck.

Utah Utes Baseball

Last week, the Utes got the go-ahead to pursue fundraising for a new, on-campus baseball field after it was announced earlier this year Smith’s Ballpark will be moving to Daybreak in the near future.

Utah had a particularly busy week of play starting out against UVU where they split the series 1-1. Utah then played host to conference mate Cal going 1-2 in the series.

The Utes are now 13-21-1 overall and 4-13-1 in conference. Utah will head down to Provo to face BYU on April 18 before then heading to Tucson to take on Arizona from April 21-23.

Utah Softball

Utah softball also had a busy playing week starting out against BYU on April 10- a win, followed by Weber State on April 11, also a win. Then the Utes hosted No. 5 Stanford, sweeping the Cardinal in all three games.

This was Utah’s first-ever sweep of an opponent ranked inside the top five on and they did it in walk-off fashion.

The Utes are now 29-8 overall and 11-4 in conference play with their sights set on a trip up to Seattle to face Washington from April 21-23.

Utah Lacrosse

The good times continued to roll for Utah lacrosse over the weekend notching another big win, this time over Mercer, 22-12. The win earned the Utes their first ranking of the 2023 season, sliding into No. 20 of the Inside Lacrosse Poll.

‼️UTES WIN‼️ ✅22-12 victory 🆚 Mercer ✅More School Records ✅4 straight games with 20+ goals#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/UZjbnLId9r — Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) April 15, 2023

Utah is now 8-4 overall and 6-0 in conference play. The Utes will be playing host this weekend to Cleveland State on Saturday, April 22.

Utah Utes Track And Field

Utah track and field continued to reach new heights setting a school record in the 4X400M relay with a 3:35.76 time. Erin Vringer was also impressive over the weekend in the 1500M, earning a time of 4:18.54 that puts her fourth overall in Utah history.

Saturday offered up a lot of excitement to wrap up our weekend including another school record! 📰 https://t.co/oD4XJQMcUZ#GoUtes | #UtahTFXC pic.twitter.com/q5R6hn5k2Z — Utah T&F/XC (@Utah_trackfield) April 16, 2023

The Utes’ efforts have now moved them to No. 25 in the country according to the NCAA Track and Field DI Women’s Outdoor National Rating Index.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

