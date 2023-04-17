Report: Pistons Receive Permission To Interview Former Jazz Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Detroit Pistons received permission to interview former Utah Jazz center and current New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Jarron Collins for their head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The NBA insider reported the news on Monday, April 17.

“The Pistons have received permission from New Orleans to interview Pelicans assistant Jarron Collins for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted. “Detroit is expected to begin interviews this week. Collins was a three-time championship assistant with Warriors.”

The Pistons have received permission from New Orleans to interview Pelicans assistant Jarron Collins for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Detroit is expected to begin interviews this week. Collins was a three-time championship assistant with Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 17, 2023

Detroit is currently looking for a replacement for Dwane Casey. After the season, Casey joined the Pistons’ front office after spending more than a decade as an NBA head coach. Casey had been Detroit’s head coach since 2018.

Tom Gores on Dwane Casey joining the #Pistons‘ front office. pic.twitter.com/0bhKWC2OpC — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 10, 2023

About Jarron Collins

Before his time in the NBA, Collins, 44, was a standout high school player in Los Angeles. He attended Stanford and played on the Cardinal men’s basketball team from 1997-2001. After his college career, Collins was selected by the Jazz with the No. 52 overall pick during the second round of the 2001 NBA Draft.

.@Warriors assistant coach (now 3x NBA champ) Jarron Collins back when he played for the 🌲.#BackThePac pic.twitter.com/Aa3754ZYDe — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) June 9, 2018

Collins played for the Jazz from 2001-09.

During his time in Utah, the center averaged 4.3 points per game on 45.9 percent shooting. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 16.9 minutes per contest. He played in 480 games for the Jazz, including 206 starts. Collins helped the Jazz to five playoff appearances and one run to the Western Conference Finals during his eight seasons in Utah.

Following his tenure with the Jazz, the Northridge, California native played for the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers before retiring in 2011.

Collins entered the NBA coaching world in 2014 as an assistant coach for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors. He helped the Warriors win three NBA titles during his time in Northern California.

In 2021, the former NBA big man left Golden State to become an assistant with the Pelicans.

Collins has served as an NBA Summer League head coach.

