Stein: Former Jazz VP Dennis Lindsey To Join Mavericks Staff

Apr 17, 2023, 3:29 PM

Dennis LIndsey - Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey is nearing a deal to join the Dallas Mavericks front office.

NBA Insider Marc Stein first reported the news on Twitter.

“The Mavericks are in advanced discussions to hire former Utah Jazz lead executive Dennis Lindsey in a consultant’s role to GM Nico Harrison to bolster their front office, league sources tell @TheSteinLine,” Stein tweeted.

 

Lindsey would provide much-needed experience for the Mavericks front office that struggled under the watch of Harrison this season.

Just one season removed from a run to the Western Conference Finals, the Mavericks missed the Western Conference Play-In Tournament and were fined $750,000 for discussing plans to tank games late in the season.

Harrison helped oversee the acquisitions of Christian Wood and Kyrie Irving that dramatically overhauled the Mavericks roster, and left serious questions about the franchise’s competitive future.

Lindsey Left Jazz in 2021

Dennis Lindsey left his role as the Vice President of Basketball Operations with the Jazz in the summer of 2021, moving into an advisory role after spending nine seasons with the organization.

Lindsey was hired as the Jazz’s general manager in 2012 and was promoted to Vice President of Basketball operations in 2019. The longtime NBA front office member began his career in Houston and stopped in San Antonio before being hired by the Jazz.

Now 54 years old, Lindsey was the runner-up for the 2021 Executive of the Year Award after the Jazz finished with a league-best 52-20 record, before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs.

While serving as general manager, Lindsey oversaw the team’s hiring of Quin Snyder in 2014, and the draft night acquisitions of All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Lindsey is a Texas native and attended Baylor University where he played for the Bears basketball team between 1987-1992.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

