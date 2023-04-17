BYU Lands Big 12 Starter Caleb Etienne From Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up a transfer portal addition in Oklahoma State’s Caleb Etienne.

Etienne, who started all 13 games last season for the Pokes at left tackle, announced his pledge to BYU. It’s a big addition for BYU, literally. Etienne stands at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds. He was the tallest player on Oklahoma State’s roster in 2022.

Suddenly, BYU’s Thanksgiving weekend visit to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State on November 25 got a lot more interesting.

Etienne earned pass-blocking grades over 81 from Pro Football Focus in three games last season.

Caleb Etienne started 13 games at left tackle for Oklahoma State

The New Orleans native joins a BYU football offensive line room that already includes returning starter Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle. Etienne steps in and looks to be the favorite to slide in at the right tackle spot for BYU’s first year in the Big 12. He will compete with Brayden Keim and Lisala Tai for that spot.

#BYU‘s newest addition out of the Transfer Portal, Caleb Etienne, started 13 games at left tackle for Oklahoma State in 2022. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) April 17, 2023

BYU could have three players from the 2023 Transfer Portal cycle on their week one starting five. The others could be Weylin Lapuaho (Utah State) and Paul Maile (Utah).

Coming out of high school, Etienne signed with Fort Scott Community College in 2019. One year later, he transferred to Butler Community College but didn’t play because JUCO ball was canceled in the fall.

Etienne signed with Oklahoma State in 2021 over offers from Houston, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCF.

New #BYU offensive tackle commit Caleb Etienne has two years of eligibility remaining.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) April 17, 2023

He appeared in three games for the Pokes in 2021, counting that as a redshirt season. In 2022 he emerged as the starter and then last week announced he was entering the Transfer Portal. Etienne has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

BYU continues to make moves in the Transfer Portal

He’s the second post-spring Transfer Portal for BYU, joining Utah State linebacker AJ Vonphachanh, who committed last Friday.

