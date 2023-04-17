Former Utah State Standout Steven Ashworth Signs With Creighton

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State men’s basketball guard Steven Ashworth signed a letter of intent to play for the Creighton Blue Jays.

The Creighton men’s basketball program announced the addition of Ashworth on Monday, April 17.

“Steven Ashworth, a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection and the USBWA’s District VIII Player of the Year at Utah State in 2022-23, is transferring to Creighton University,” the Blue Jays said in a statement. “The 6-foot-1 guard will have two years of eligibility remaining.”

Ashworth, a native of Alpine, Utah, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in early April. He will now head to Omaha, Nebraska after playing for the Aggies the past three seasons.

“We are excited to add Steven, and his wife Peyton, to the Bluejay family,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said. “His ability to stretch the floor with the three-point shot and make great decisions with the pass is exactly what we were looking in the point guard position. In addition, he possesses the necessary leadership skills that fit perfectly with our returning players. We can’t wait to get him on campus and in Bluejay uniform!”

Utah State recently lost Ryan Odom to VCU and hired Danny Sprinkle as its next head coach.

Ashworth is coming off an impressive 2022-2023 season which saw an NCAA Tournament birth for Utah State. Ashworth averaged 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 45.8% from the field and 43.4% from three.

In the Aggies’ first-round tournament loss to the Missouri Tigers, Ashworth had 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

“After constant thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Ashworth said. “Experiencing three coaching changes since I committed has helped me realize it is time to explore all options for myself, to ultimately find the best fit for my wife and I.”

Steven Ashworth last season

With Rylan Jones, the starting point guard to begin the season, seeing action in just 13 games this season and missing the past 15 contests, Ashworth was asked to do a lot in 2023. He was the only Aggie to play more than 1,000 minutes, averaging 32.9 minutes per game.

Ashworth finished as the eighth-leading scorer in the Mountain West at 16.3 points per game. He led the league in free throw percentage (.889), three-point percentage (.450), and threes made per game (3.2). Not only a scorer, but Ashworth also led USU with 4.7 assists per game, the fourth-best mark in the conference.

The junior from Alpine, Utah notched a season-high 30 points against Oral Roberts in November. He made a career-high eight threes in an early-February win at Colorado State.

Ashworth was named MW Player of the Week on Sunday, March 5 after averaging 23.0 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 steals, and 3.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.3% from the field, 50.0% from deep and 85.7% at the free throw line in a pair of Utah State wins.

During Mountain West play, Ashworth ranked first in free throw percentage (.920) and 3-pointers made per game (2.72), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.90), third in assists per game (4.83), third in 3-point percentage (.392), tied for eighth in steals per game (1.28) and ranked 10th in points per game (15.56).

