Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah State Standout Steven Ashworth Signs With Creighton

Apr 17, 2023, 3:47 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Steven-Ashworth-Utah-State-Aggies-Basketball

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State men’s basketball guard Steven Ashworth signed a letter of intent to play for the Creighton Blue Jays.

The Creighton men’s basketball program announced the addition of Ashworth on Monday, April 17.

“Steven Ashworth, a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection and the USBWA’s District VIII Player of the Year at Utah State in 2022-23, is transferring to Creighton University,” the Blue Jays said in a statement. “The 6-foot-1 guard will have two years of eligibility remaining.”

Ashworth, a native of Alpine, Utah, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in early April. He will now head to Omaha, Nebraska after playing for the Aggies the past three seasons.

“We are excited to add Steven, and his wife Peyton, to the Bluejay family,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said. “His ability to stretch the floor with the three-point shot and make great decisions with the pass is exactly what we were looking in the point guard position. In addition, he possesses the necessary leadership skills that fit perfectly with our returning players. We can’t wait to get him on campus and in Bluejay uniform!”

Utah State recently lost Ryan Odom to VCU and hired Danny Sprinkle as its next head coach.

Ashworth is coming off an impressive 2022-2023 season which saw an NCAA Tournament birth for Utah State. Ashworth averaged 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 45.8% from the field and 43.4% from three.

In the Aggies’ first-round tournament loss to the Missouri Tigers, Ashworth had 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

“After constant thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Ashworth said. “Experiencing three coaching changes since I committed has helped me realize it is time to explore all options for myself, to ultimately find the best fit for my wife and I.”

Steven Ashworth last season

RELATED STORIES

With Rylan Jones, the starting point guard to begin the season, seeing action in just 13 games this season and missing the past 15 contests, Ashworth was asked to do a lot in 2023. He was the only Aggie to play more than 1,000 minutes, averaging 32.9 minutes per game.

Ashworth finished as the eighth-leading scorer in the Mountain West at 16.3 points per game. He led the league in free throw percentage (.889), three-point percentage (.450), and threes made per game (3.2). Not only a scorer, but Ashworth also led USU with 4.7 assists per game, the fourth-best mark in the conference.

The junior from Alpine, Utah notched a season-high 30 points against Oral Roberts in November. He made a career-high eight threes in an early-February win at Colorado State.

Ashworth was named MW Player of the Week on Sunday, March 5 after averaging 23.0 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 steals, and 3.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.3% from the field, 50.0% from deep and 85.7% at the free throw line in a pair of Utah State wins.

RELATED: Utah State’s Steven Ashworth Named Mountain West Player Of The Week

During Mountain West play, Ashworth ranked first in free throw percentage (.920) and 3-pointers made per game (2.72), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.90), third in assists per game (4.83), third in 3-point percentage (.392), tied for eighth in steals per game (1.28) and ranked 10th in points per game (15.56).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy Weighs In On BYU Transfer Caleb Etienne

Big 12 banter is already heating up over the Caleb Etienne transfer.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Basketball Assistant Lands D1 Head Coach Job

BYU women's basketball will have a shakeup on the bench as they head into the Big 12 Conference.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Lands Big 12 Starter Caleb Etienne From Transfer Portal

BYU football picked up a starting offensive tackle from the Big 12 in Caleb Etienne.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Stein: Former Jazz VP Dennis Lindsey To Join Mavericks Staff

Former Utah Jazz Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey is nearing a deal to join the Dallas Mavericks front office. 

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz 2023 Offseason Rich With Draft Picks, Salary Cap Space

The Utah Jazz missed the playoffs for the first time in seven years and can now turn their attention to what could be a busy summer in 2023. 

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former NFL Player Praises Draft Prospect Puka Nacua’s Strength, Versatility

 KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former Orem High and BYU WR Puka Nacua.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Former Utah State Standout Steven Ashworth Signs With Creighton