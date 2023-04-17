San Diego California Temple closing for renovations; open house set for new Japan temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Open house and dedication dates for the Okinawa Japan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been released. Church officials also announced that the San Diego California Temple will be closing in a few months for extensive renovations.

Okinawa Japan Temple

A media day will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, followed by a day of tours for invited guests. Then, beginning Saturday, Sept. 23, the rest of the public will be able to tour the Okinawa Japan Temple. Tours will continue through Saturday, Oct. 7, with the exception of Sundays.

A few weeks later, on Sunday, Nov. 12, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple. It will be held in two sessions that day — 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Ground was broken on the temple — which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2019 — in December 2020.

It will be the fourth temple in Japan, including other locations in Tokyo, Fukuoka and Sapporo.

San Diego California Temple

The San Diego California Temple — which was dedicated by former President Gordon B. Hinckley in April 1993 — will close in July 2023 for “extensive renovations,” according to a press release from the Church.

“The completion date for the renovation, including dates for the public open house and rededication, will be announced later,” the release stated.

Members in southern California were encouraged to attend other temples in the area during the closure, including:

Los Angeles California Temple

Newport Beach California Temple

Other temple locations in the state — either in use or under construction — include: Feather River, Fresno, Modesto, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and Yorba Linda.