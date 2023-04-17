Veteran Utah photojournalist, Tracy Smith dies after he was injured while working

SANDY, Utah — Tracy Smith, a longtime journalist and photojournalist for ABC4, died Monday. He was 61 years old.

Smith died from his injuries about ten days after he was hit by a truck while working at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Smith was on a road block between State Route 210 and State Route 209 when the truck turned, striking him. Other news organization’s journalists were present when Smith was hurt and have been aware of the difficulty of his injuries while working and the hurt of those left behind.

According to ABC4, Smith worked in the journalism industry for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, his two daughters, along with parents and siblings.

“Those who had the pleasure of working with him understood his longstanding expertise and passion for storytelling,” ABC4 wrote of their colleague.

“Tracy had an extremely positive influence in our newsroom, always lifting up those around him and giving out accolades to all his co-workers. He was truly one of a kind, with a sweet spirit and infectious personality. He was one of the hardest workers in the industry and truly loved what he did,” ABC4 said.

More information including a gallery of photos of Smith can be found here.