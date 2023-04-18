Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Sugar House Park filled with water over the weekend

Apr 17, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been one flooded location after the next, and on Saturday, Sugar House Park was unrecognizable after filling up like a pool with water.

It wasn’t until Monday that traffic fully opened up to vehicles, and while some residents might be worried about future flooding, weather officials say it’s expected.

“We have really seen Sugar House Park fill up like this in many many years,” said Glen Merrill, a hydrologist for Utah’s National Weather Service.

Merrill explained that many Utahs parks are comparable to our reservoirs, in the purpose they serve, including Sugar House Park.

State of emergency declared in Salt Lake County as flooding hits Sugar House

“Sugar House Park is what’s called a detention basin, so it’s designed to hold storm runoff as safe as possible and then gradually release it over time to protect people and property downstream of that area,” he said. “If we were to grade Sugar House Park for doing the job it was built for and intended for, we should give it an ‘A.'”

While the water is temporarily stored in intentional pockets around the state, hydrologists want to remind everyone that the spring season is just getting started.

“What we are seeing now, we are going to continue to see over the next several months,” Merrill said. “We need to be cautious around the water. It’s running swift, fast, cold, and high. We really want to give the water its birth and practice safety around it.”

You can visit the Salt Lake County website for updates on closures.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

Sandbags along with Little Cottonwood Creek. (KSLTV)...

Dan Rascon

Cottonwood Heights residents prepare for flooding

A race against mother nature in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, as residents build their walls of sandbags in preparation for what may come.

20 hours ago

People work to protect homes into the night along 1700 South in Salt Lake City from the rising flow...

Carter Williams

Flood risks return to Utah; state’s record snowpack could produce record streamflows

More flooding is possible across parts of Utah this week. Hydrologists say some streamflows may break records this spring, even if there isn't flooding.

20 hours ago

Riverside RV Resort preparing for the potential flooding. (KSLTV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

RV resort takes precautions with Weber River expected to rise

An RV resort in Uintah, Utah, is preparing for the worst if the nearby Weber River begins to flood due to the melting snow.

2 days ago

Emigration Creek...

Cary Schwantiz and Shelby Lofton

Flood advisory issued for Emigration Creek

Emigration Creek is under a flood advisory from Sunday night into Monday morning.

2 days ago

The pound water running off into the roads of Sugar House Park. (Salt Lake County Parks & Rec)...

Michael Houck and Mike Anderson

UPDATE: Sugar House Park has reopened for vehicles

Sugar House Park is closed to vehicles because park roads were flooded with water Saturday afternoon.

3 days ago

Volunteers at Sugar House Park. (KSLTV/Mark Less)...

Alex Cabrero

Hundreds of Utahns help fill sandbags in Salt Lake County

Hundreds of people spent Saturday morning filling sandbags at several volunteer sites throughout Utah.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Sugar House Park filled with water over the weekend