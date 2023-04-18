Close
BYU Women’s Basketball Assistant Lands D1 Head Coach Job

Apr 17, 2023, 6:40 PM

BYU Women’s Basketball, Aaron Kallhoff, Sacramento State

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball has a shakeup on its coaching staff before they enter the Big 12.

That’s because assistant coach Aaron Kallhoff has landed the Sacramento State women’s head coach job.

Kallhoff spent one season on the BYU bench under head coach Amber Whiting. Before BYU, he was an assistant coach at Power Five programs Penn State, LSU, and TCU. He was one of the top recruiters on Whiting’s staff.

During the 2023 recruiting cycle, the BYU women’s basketball program pieced together a Top 25 class nationally.

“I look forward to building on the momentum from this past year’s success and winning championships for many years to come,” said Kallhoff in a written statement on landing the Sacramento State head coach job. “Our staff will invest endlessly into the student-athletes of our program both on and off the court. My family and I couldn’t be more excited and thankful to be joining the Hornet Family and moving to the amazing city of Sacramento.”

BYU women’s basketball will need a new assistant coach

With Kallhoff taking the Sacramento State job, Whiting has an opening on her bench. Her current assistants include former BYU basketball greats Lee Cummard and Morgan Bailey.

During Whiting’s first year leading the program, BYU finished with a 16-17 record and a first-round exit in the WNIT.

BYU officially joins the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023. Heading into their first year in the league, BYU will have one of the nation’s best rebounders, Lauren Gustin returning. Plus, first-team All-WCC guard Nani Falatea.

BYU will also welcome heralded newcomers Amari Whiting, Oregon transfer Jennah Isai on the guard line, and 6-foot-2 forward Maria Mata from Spain.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

